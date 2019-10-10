“GET OUT,” WITH THE SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY AND DC6 SINGERS. Jordan Peele’s directorial debut “Get Out” won an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, which Peele also wrote. The 2017 satirical horror film tells the story of a young African American man who visits his white girlfriend’s family estate. As the weekend progresses, a series of increasingly disturbing discoveries lead him to a truth that he could have never imagined. The film’s composer Michael Abels conducts San Francisco Symphony at Davies Symphony Hall in one performance of “Get Out” on Oct. 30, featuring the DC6 singers — the original singers from the film.
SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY CELEBRATES DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS ON NOV. 2 AT DAVIES SYMPHONY HALL. Día de los Muertos is a holiday observed annually in Mexico and throughout the Americas to celebrate life and to remember and honor departed loved ones. The San Francisco Symphony presents its 12th annual Día de los Muertos Community Concert, led by conductor Jacomo Bairos 2 p.m. Nov. 2 at Davies Symphony Hall. The performance features works by Gould, Lecuona, Frank, Copland and Revueltas, and a performance by the Latin Grammy Award-winning band Monsieur Periné, which joins the SFS for the second half of the concert. Traditionally, for Día de los Muertos, colorful altars are built and decorated with unique ofrendas (offerings) for the deceased to welcome their spirits to the realm of the living, marigold flowers are laid out to guide the spirits to their ofrendas, and calaveras (skulls) are painted with bright colors to encourage celebration rather than mourning. Presented in partnership with the San Francisco Arts Commission, the Día de los Muertos celebration includes lobby art, pre-concert live music, and activities guided by bilingual docents that immerse the audience in the holiday’s rich cultural traditions. Take a sneak peek … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xz0-ZLNbF6E&t=4s
WHO YA GONNA CALL? On Nov. 29-30, the San Francisco Symphony presents performances of Ivan Reitman’s original “Ghostbusters,” featuring the fully restored film score by Elmer Bernstein, conducted by his son, Peter M. Bernstein. Film programming continues during the holidays with performances of Frank Capra’s “It’s a Wonderful Life” on Dec. 3 and 6, featuring Dimitri Tiomkin’s score conducted by Justin Freer. Dec. 17-18 concerts present another holiday favorite — Universal Pictures’ Christmas-themed romantic comedy “Love Actually” with a score by Craig Armstrong, conducted by Thiago Tiberio.
DIRECTIONS AND TICKET INFORMATION. Davies Symphony Hall is located at 210 Van Ness Ave., San Francisco. For tickets or more information about all events visit www.sfsymphony.org, call (415) 864-6000 or email patronservices@sfsymphony.org.
DRINKS IN THE HALL. The symphony offers audiences the chance to enjoy beverages at their seats during select performances. Food is available for purchase but is not permitted inside the hall at any time. Food for purchase is located on the Orchestra Lobby level at the Tuning Fork Café and on the second tier. Beverages are available in all locations, with liquor poured at the Main Bar on the Orchestra Lobby level, the Loge Lobby and the first tier. Both food and beverages are available for preorder. Before the performance, call 415-252-1937 or email davieshallpreorder@ggcatering.com to contact Global Gourmet Catering staff and place an order. Alternatively, when you arrive for the performance, tell the bartender at any service location you would like to place a preorder. The purchase will be waiting for you at a table or the end of the bar at intermission. Preordered food is only available at the Tuning Fork Café location on the Orchestra Lobby level.
SYMPHONY SERVICES FOR PATRONS WITH DISABILITIES. Wheelchair accessible seating is available for Davies Symphony Hall and may be ordered online, in person or by phone. For assistance, contact Patrons Services at (415) 864-6000. Assistive Listening Devices: Sennheiser listening devices for the hearing-impaired are available at the Davies Symphony Hall coat check room, Box Office entrance. Headsets are free of charge. Large-print Programs: Call (415) 503-5461 at least five business days prior to your performance and specify the number of programs needed. Braille Programs: Call (415) 503-5461 at least 21 days prior to your performance and specify the number of programs needed.
Susan Cohn is a member of the American Theatre Critics Association and the San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle. She may be reached at susan@smdailyjournal.com.
