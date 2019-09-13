TICKETS FOR FINAL TWO PERFORMANCES OF STEVE SILVER’S BEACH BLANKET BABYLON AVAILABLE THROUGH LOTTERY BEGINNING MONDAY, SEPT. 16, AT 10 A.M. Tickets to the final two performances of Steve Silver’s Beach Blanket Babylon — Dec. 31 (New Year’s Eve) at 7 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. — will be available exclusively through a lottery on Lucky Seat beginning on Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. Upon its closing, the show will have played a record-breaking 17,217 performances and have been seen by 6.5 million people from around the world. Beach Blanket Babylon was made famous for its hilarious spoofs of political and pop culture, spectacular costumes and iconic hats. To enter the lottery, patrons must register at luckyseat.com. Lottery winners will be contacted by Lucky Seat beginning Sept. 27 and will have seven days to purchase the tickets. Ticket prices range between $130-$355. Tickets will not be available at the Beach Blanket Babylon box office or website. The New Year’s Eve performances will be filled with surprises, special guests and an evening never to be forgotten. Guests at each show will receive champagne and truffles. The second show — ending at the stroke of midnight — will feature a balloon drop and post-show dancing until 1:30 a.m.
***
SAN FRANCISCO OPERA AND THE SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS BRING FREE LIVE SIMULCAST OF GOUNOD’S “ROMEO AND JULIET” TO ORACLE PARK ON SATURDAY, SEPT. 21. On Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m., San Francisco Opera and the San Francisco Giants present Opera at the Ballpark, a live simulcast of Charles Gounod’s “Romeo and Juliet” (Roméo et Juliette), transmitted live in high definition from the stage of the War Memorial Opera House to the new 71-foot high x 153-feet wide (2,160-pixel high x 4,672 pixel wide) Mitsubishi Electronic Diamond Vision Board at Oracle Park. Entrance to the stadium begins at 5:30 p.m. Field access will be available to registered participants on a first-come, first-served basis via the Marina Gate. Oracle Park concessions will be open throughout the simulcast, providing audiences the rare opportunity to pair hot dogs, peanuts and garlic fries with live opera. Please see sfopera.com/simulcast for prohibited items including inflatables, lawn chairs, glass containers, alcohol and hard-sided coolers, among others. The simulcast is free and open to the public, and registration is now available at sfopera.com/simulcast.
***
SAN FRANCISCO ENGAGEMENT OF AMALUNA BY CIRQUE DU SOLEIL TO PERFORM UNDER THE BIG TOP AT ORACLE PARK. Cirque du Soleil’s Amaluna take place under the Big Top at Oracle Park in San Francisco from Nov. 3 through Jan. 12, 2020. Written and directed by Tony Award-winning director Diane Paulus, Cirque du Soleil’s 33rd production is a celebration of love and a tribute to the work and voice of women, featuring a cast that comprises mostly women with an all-female band. The show’s title is a fusion of the words ama, which refers to “mother” in many languages, and luna, which means “moon,” a symbol of femininity that evokes both the mother-daughter relationship and the idea of goddess and protector of the planet. Amaluna is also the name of the mysterious island where this magical story unfolds. Tickets at www.cirquedusoleil.com/amaluna or (877) 9CIRQUE ((877) 924-7783).
Susan Cohn is a member of the American Theatre Critics Association and the the San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle. She may be reached at susan@smdailyjournal.com.
