SAN FRANCISCO BALLET CELEBRATES THE 75TH ANNIVERSARY OF AMERICA’S FIRST “NUTCRACKER.” The quintessential holiday classic, “Nutcracker” is the first thing most people think about when they think about ballet. And with good reason: Since its first performance in the United States, in San Francisco on Christmas Eve 1944, it’s become the most performed ballet in the country. The story of Clara, the Sugar Plum Fairy, and the valiant Nutcracker Prince is now a beloved American holiday tradition. San Francisco Ballet’s production, set in 1915, is a particularly gorgeous combination of dance, music and costume, punctuated by Menlo Park Illusionist Marshall Magoon’s terrific visual effects that make toys change size and come to life. And always, to the first-time viewer or the holiday regular, San Francisco Ballet’s Nutcracker delivers the greatest magic of all, the gift of dreams, and when Uncle Drosselmeyer raises his arms and commands the Christmas tree to grow, and grow, and GROW, anything seems possible in the fanciful world of wonder that appears beneath its giant boughs. Two hours with a 20-minute intermission. Dec. 11 through Dec. 29. For a look at the San Francisco Ballet’s Nutcracker legacy: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vIV9GmdFCVY
TICKET INFORMATION. Tickets may be purchased at (415) 865-2000 or by visiting sfballet.org/nutcracker. Groups of 20 or more can save 20% on select performances; call Group Sales Representative Nannette Mickle at (415) 865-6785 for more information. San Francisco Ballet recommends that children attending “Nutcracker” be at least 5 years old. No children under 3 are permitted, including babes in arms. Everyone entering the Opera House, regardless of age, must have a ticket, and children must be seated with an accompanying adult. No lap sitting. Booster seats for children are provided free of charge for use on the Orchestra level. Parents may consider selecting an aisle seat when bringing young children in case a quick exit is needed for an unavoidable visit to the restroom, or for a talkative or restless child. Parents should be prepared to remove children creating a disturbance during the performance.
STAGE DIRECTIONS: The War Memorial Opera House is located at 301 Van Ness Ave., San Francisco, within walking distance of the Civic Center BART Station. Due to construction for the SFMTA Van Ness Improvement Project, there is limited access to pick-up and drop-off in front of the Opera House. Please use the white loading zone at 450 Franklin St. (behind the Opera House) for pick-up and drop-off. For further information about public transportation and parking visit sfopera.com/plan-your-visit/directions-and-parking. There is a strict no late seating policy, meaning that guests will not be seated after the lights have dimmed. Latecomers stand until there is a break in the program, and are seated at the discretion of management. Arrive early to enjoy the festive décor around the Opera House, including romantic snowfalls and twinkling lights.
DINING AT THE BALLET. Avoid worrying about missing the curtain. Prelude at the Opera House, in the lower lounge, offers an elegant buffet with a seasonal menu of appetizers, salads and entrées. À la carte items are also available. Open two hours prior to all evening and Sunday Matinee performances. Reservations may by made at (415) 861-8150 or through Open Table. Refreshment kiosks are located on the Main Lobby, Box, Dress Circle and Balcony levels, as well as in the Lower lounge.
FUN “NUTCRACKER” FACTS. With few exceptions, every dancer on SF Ballet’s roster will dance in “Nutcracker” during the 2019 run of 31 performances, including the 160 students from the San Francisco Ballet School.
On Dec. 11, Claras and other student performers from the past 75 years of SF Ballet’s “Nutcracker” will attend the opening night performance, filling the Opera House with historic numbers of SF Ballet School alumni who have taken on the roles of Clara, soldiers, party children and more.
Around 600 pounds of “snow” are used for each performance, requiring at least six stagehands to deploy.
The Christmas tree grows to over 30 feet tall.
Drosselmeyer’s coat clocks in as the most expensive costume at $11,000.
In the Act I battle scene, the giant fireplace stands 22 feet tall and is 19 feet wide at the base. The mantel lamps and mantel clock are all 7 feet tall.
Susan Cohn is a member of the American Theatre Critics Association and the San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle. She may be reached at susan@smdailyjournal.com.
