Send in the clown: A review of “The Joker”

The Joker, as pop cultural icon, has always served as the yang to the superhero Batman’s yin, a being of evil and chaos serving as a foil against good and order. One never exists without the other.
“The Joker” explores only one half of that equation. Without the balance, we are presented with a premise that forces nuance onto the purest of evil, and that the most vile actions can be justified or at least understood. Some people will find this incredibly disconcerting.
Director Todd Philips, who heretofore has been known more for vulgar adult comedies such as “The Hangover,” goes full auteur by taking a comic book tentpole and turning it into a Seventies-era neo noir character study.
Gotham City, the stand in for a pre-Giuliani New York, looks as gritty as it feels. Crime is out of control. The economy is bad for most people. The overall mood is negative and bursting with ill will. The city feels as if it could blow at any moment.
Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) is a portrait of inept social skills, insanity, and repressed rage. He wants to be a standup comedian, but isn’t very funny. He has a condition where he laughs uncontrollably when stressed, which obviously doesn’t help relationship building skills. He lives at home with his mother in a decrepit apartment, making ends meet as a freelance clown entertainer.
Already damaged by mental illness and societal disaffection, Arthur runs into grievous circumstance after circumstance, eventually leading to a perfect storm of violence and tragedy.
Nature and nurture conspire to give birth to the Joker. This horrific creation also becomes a catalyst that lights up the rest of the volatile city as the streets fill with riots. Ostensibly the target of that violence is the one-percenter contingent, but it feels like the masses just wanted an excuse to express their resentment at a society that has let them down.
This film is dark and unsettling. The violence is shocking and pungent. What little humor we are treated to is bleak and dark.
Phillips has created a solid and provocative piece of filmmaking. The movie premiered at the Venice International Film Festival. Since then, there has been a lot of controversy and discussions about “The Joker,” as various political and cultural contingents try to leverage it for attention. Oddly enough, a lot of that comes from people who weren’t in Venice. Maybe that’s not so odd, in the era of social media. It will be interesting to see what people think about the movie when they’ve actually seen it and whether the discourse improves at all (doubt it).
The cinematography, production design and soundtrack are top shelf. Warner Bros. has gathered a strong contingent of talented people starting with Phillips. The Joker’s artistic design, aesthetic and vibe are appropriately creepy and unhinged.
And Joaquin Phoenix is the maniacal engine that makes it all go. Along with his facial expressions, his bodily contortions and footwork are true performance art. I particularly enjoyed his deranged dancing, an unholy ballet that perfectly captures the Joker’s essence. Phoenix’s delectably unhinged performance is a thing of a putrid beauty that is both hard to look at and irresistible at the same time.
The actor reasonably stands a good chance at an Oscar win finally after three previous nominations. It’ll be funny if he goes head to head against Tom Hanks’ upcoming portrayal of Mister Rogers. Talk about yin and yang.
