Schrodinger’s Ant - A Review of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

For quite some time, Marvel movies and shows have been criticized for starting off wonderfully, but then degenerating into overcooked CGI action spectacles in their third acts.
Some might say this is a feature, not a bug.
Speaking of bugs, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” takes the above criticism and decides to press the gas. I don’t necessarily commend the choice, but I do admire the courage.
Oh, so you think there’s too much CGI in the third act of Marvel movies? How about we do that in all three acts? In fact, why don’t we just make 97% of “Quantumania” performed in front of green screens?
After a brief introduction in San Francisco (filmed in Atlanta probably), our insect heroes shrink into the Quantum Realm, a subatomic place that exists in the very tiny places of our universe among the building blocks of matter. Or something like that. I’m not smart enough to really understand.
Regardless of my intellectual incomprehension, the Quantum Realm does tickle the visual cortex. It’s quite the extravaganza for the eyes, influenced by Seventies era sci-fi artwork, cellular biology and quite likely some micro (and macro) dosing. The artistry and design choices are excellent, creating the requisite need for so much visual magic. Quantum physics isn’t easy to render without an army of visual effects engineers and designers. Let’s give a huge shout out to these real heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).
In this strange place, Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and his family encounter their ant-agonist, a supervillain named Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), who is trapped in the Quantum Realm and yearns to escape to get going on the conquering.
The Villainy Price Index has apparently jumped considerably in the MCU. The previous major baddie Thanos was basically $2 a gallon gas. He merely wanted to eliminate half of all lifeforms in our universe.
Kang, on the other hand, is supervillain inflation incarnate. He wants to destroy entire universes (yes, there are more than one, newbie) and timelines (yup, lots of those, too), for reasons unknown at this point. What’s more, there are basically an infinite number of variants of Kang as well. We’re talking $10 for a dozen eggs bad guy inflation here!
Majors is the acting highlight of the movie. With at least the next two to three years of his life attached to the MCU as Kang, plus side projects such as the upcoming “Creed III,” Majors’ star is going to rise very high. Deservedly.
With the heavy visual effects, it’s important to have actors who can stand out from the video game backgrounds. Rudd brings his usual brilliant everyman performance, merging Judd Apatow sensibilities to Stan Lee comic book bonafides. Michelle Pfeiffer is magnificent as Janet Van Dyne, the original Wasp. Michael Douglas is a national treasure in whatever role he plays.
A handful of smaller roles are filled with familiar faces (in the case of one character, literally just his face). And some only use their voices, their characters strictly existing in the digital realm. Director Peyton Reed makes the most of his acting pool and the script by Jeff Loveness.
Is it great? No. Is it a solid entry in the MCU? Definitely.
The Ant-Man movies have up until now been the artisanal (ant-isanal) arm of the MCU. The first two were almost like indie comedies and were executed superbly, portraying the more humble, smaller (not an ant pun) parts of the comic book world. They were more or less self-contained, and could stand on their own without contextual assistance from other movies. And they were really, really funny.
Where the third installment trips up is having the Ant-Man franchise shoulder the load of such high stakes. Perhaps this was not the best way to start off an entire new Phase, or storyline for the MCU. It definitely was not the best way to have a third Ant-Man movie. Maybe it’s the extra pressure, but the jokes don’t hit all their targets this time and the charm is missing, or maybe just forced. Launching Phase Five aint no picnic, even for an ant, man.
That said, I’m tired of seeing complaints about how this comic book movie is too much like a comic book movie. Criticize the MCU for its weaknesses, yes, but not for being true to itself. No one is trying to climb Mount Scorsese here, folks. It’s more like…. uhm, an ant hill.
