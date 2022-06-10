The Redwood Symphony blazed a trail of controlled fury through Piotr Tchaikovsky’s Fourth Symphony in its concert at Cañada College on Saturday, June 4.
That was only the climax of an exciting evening at the symphony. The concert’s first half consisted of an eight-minute suite from Amit Poznansky’s music to the 2011 Israeli drama film “Footnote” and the almost as brief Piano Concerto for the Left Hand by Maurice Ravel. The concerto was written in 1930 for the Austrian pianist Paul Wittgenstein, who had lost his right arm in World War I. At this concert, the left hand was provided by pianist Natalya Lundtvedt. Hers is a remarkably flexible hand. It leaped and bounded around the keyboard, giving two hands’ worth of music and anchoring a crisp and vivid performance by the orchestra of a rough and brash modernist work.
Poznansky’s music is similarly brash — music director Eric K described it as a cross between Gustav Mahler and Danny Elfman in Viennese waltzes, though I heard echoes of musical theater, Bernard Herrmann and brass band music. Both works generated remarkably crisp wind playing from the orchestra. Throughout both, it was possible to guess that one was hearing a fully professional symphony orchestra and not a volunteer group.
Certain clues — an intonation issue here, a question of tone color there — prevented that illusion in the Tchaikovsky symphony but the playing was absolutely bracing and vivid throughout. The strings in the pizzicato third movement sounded ideal.
Tchaikovsky is not the perfect match for Dr. K’s conducting skills as Mahler is. A Redwood performance of the Fifth Symphony a few years back, while powerful and exciting, struggled with passages which dragged or sounded repetitious. But there was none of that here. This time Dr. K found a work of Tchaikovsky and a way of presenting it that conveyed power and energy without flaccidity. He took quick tempos that carried incision throughout. The loud and blaring outer movements were lean and incisive without the blustering that so frequently comes in. In the same spirit, the Andantino slow movement was unusually fast, whizzing by hastily from Peter Stahl’s opening oboe solo on.
An encore emphasized the jolly speed on display here. At Dr. K’s request, principal violist Michael Luxton arranged Bach’s “Jesu Joy of Man’s Desiring” chorale into a lively Celtic jig dance. The cellos took the first statement of the dance theme and excelled themselves, despite struggling with their ensemble sound earlier. It was a delightfully hair-raising conclusion.
Redwood has two more concerts remaining in its season. The traditional free outdoor concert in the Redwood City courthouse square will be Saturday evening, June 25. It will consist of music by John Williams, featuring all of his best-known movies. A summer concert at Cañada College on Saturday, July 23, will feature music for small orchestra by Mozart and Ravel with a violin concerto by Paganini played by Alexander Eisenberg.
Redwood has also announced its 2022-23 season, which it is planning as a normal year. The opening concert on Sept. 24 will include music by the great American composers Florence Price and Steve Reich.
In April, Redwood plans to offer another great American composer in the form of a Stephen Sondheim musical (they’ve already done a semi-staged “Sweeney Todd”) but which Sondheim work it will be has not been announced yet.
