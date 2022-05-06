JAPONISME: A PASSION FOR JAPAN, AT THE SAN FRANCISCO AIRPORT MUSEUM. Japonisme: A Passion for Japan, a new exhibition at the San Francisco Airport Museum, features Japanesque decorative arts made in the United States and Europe from the 1870s-90s. The first world’s fair to feature Japanese art took place in London in 1862. Japan’s official participation in an international exposition occurred in Paris in 1867. French author Philippe Burty (1830-90) coined the term Japonisme in 1872 to describe the new fervor for all things Japanese. The increased visibility of Japanese art and design overseas profoundly affected European and North American audiences as ceramics, ukiyo-e woodblock prints, metalwork, lacquerware, fans and textiles flooded Western markets. Japonisme permeated fine and decorative arts, interior design, and graphic arts. Artists such as Vincent van Gogh (1853-90) and James Abbott McNeill Whistler (1834-1903) were deeply inspired by Japanese art. American silver manufacturers including Tiffany & Company and the Gorham Manufacturing Company were determined to create metalwork as fine as Japan’s. English potteries took heed of Japanese designs to create a plethora of new patterns. Art critics and home journals of the era regularly published articles addressing how to decorate one’s home in a Japanese-inspired-style. Collectors eagerly purchased authentic Japanese goods and Western interpretations of them, examples of which are on display.
Japonisme: A Passion for Japan is located post-security in Terminal 2 of the San Francisco International Airport. This exhibition is accessible to ticketed passengers until April 02, 2023. Visit sfomuseum.org/exhibitions/japonisme for more information.
