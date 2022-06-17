Redwood City artist Nanette Wylde shows 12 of her 20” x 20” cut stencil monoprints at the Rinconada Library, 1213 Newell Road in Palo Alto, through June 29. Wylde’s works ask questions about the impacts of the human built environment on ecosystems and lifeforms of the natural world.
Susan Cohn can be reached at susan@smdailyjournal.com or www.twitter.com/susancityscene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.