CHRISTOPHER WHEELDON’S “CINDERELLA” RETURNS TO SAN FRANCISCO BALLET. San Francisco Ballet’s 90th Anniversary Season continues with Christopher Wheeldon’s “Cinderella,” set to Sergei Prokofiev’s score. A delightful take on the iconic fairy tale, Wheeldon’s “Cinderella” offers no fairy godmother or clock striking midnight. Instead, Cinderella is a heroine in control of her own destiny, emerging from the death of her mother empowered by love. Inspired by the Brothers Grimm version of the tale, Wheeldon’s vision includes designs by puppeteer Basil Twist, who creates a tree that grows from Cinderella’s tears and a carriage that will take your breath away. War Memorial Opera House at 301 Van Ness Ave in San Francisco. March 31-April 8. Tickets available at sfballet.org or (415) 865-2000. Program runs approximately two hours and 31 minutes including two intermissions.
“SAN FRANCISCO BALLET AT 90” UNVEILED AT SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT. SFO Museum at the San Francisco International Airport hosts “San Francisco Ballet at 90,” featuring costumes from the past 30 years of SF Ballet’s 90-year history. SF Ballet, the oldest professional ballet company in the United States, has balanced the commissioning of new works with classics of ballet repertory since its founding in 1933. “San Francisco Ballet at 90” features 18 unique costumes, particularly highlighting the new works festivals commissioned by previous artistic director Helgi Tomasson: UNited We Dance Festival (1995); Discovery Program (2000); 75th Anniversary New Works Festival (2008); and Unbound: A Festival of New Works (2018). These festivals have introduced emerging and established choreographers to San Francisco and have made SF Ballet one of the premiere centers for new ballet choreography in the United States and around the globe. “San Francisco Ballet at 90” is located pre-security in the International Terminal of the San Francisco International Airport. This exhibition is accessible to ticketed passengers and the general public until Jan. 7, 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.