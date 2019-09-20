Palo Alto Players’ production of “Bright Star” gets off to an exhilarating start when managing director Elizabeth Santana, playing Alice Murphy, the principal female character, belts out “If You Knew My Story.”
That story is revealed over two acts that shift between the 1920s and the 1940s in North Carolina.
This musical was created by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell with both contributing the music and story, while Martin did the book and Brickell the lyrics.
In the 1920s, Alice is a spirited, smart, book-loving teenager whose fundamentalist father (Michael Mendelsohn) disapproves of her behavior and interests. He also doesn’t want her to go to college.
She falls in love with Jimmy Ray Dobbs (Frankie Mulcahy). Like her, he loves to read and wants to go to college, but his domineering father, Mayor Dobbs (Todd Wright), wants him to stay home and take over the family business.
When she becomes pregnant, she’s sent away to give birth to a son. Much to her dismay, he’s torn from her arms by his two grandfathers and sent off for adoption.
In the intervening years, she goes to college and becomes editor of The Asheville Southern Journal. She never stops hoping she’ll learn who adopted her son.
She also meets Billy Cane (Brad Satterwhite), an aspiring writer recently returned from the Army after serving during World War II. He submits manuscripts to the brittle Alice, who rejects them at first but offers tips.
There’s much more to the intriguing story, but suffice it to say that all works out well, thanks to its inherent optimism and changes of heart.
This production is sensitively directed by PAP artistic director Patrick Klein, who also designed the set.
He has assembled a dynamite cast. Besides those already mentioned, actors deserving special mention include Michelle Skinner as Margo Crawford, Billy’s friend and bookstore owner; Nick Kenrick and Samantha Arden as Alice’s employees; and Juliet Green as Alice’s supportive mother.
Overseen by music director Daniel Hughes, a bluegrass band sits on an onstage porch. Much of the music is bluegrass and country, well sung by all.
Likewise, Meredith Joelle Charlson’s choreography is well executed by the principals and ensemble.
The period costumes are by Patricia Tyler with lighting by Chris Lundahl and sound by Jeff Grafton.
Running about two and a half hours with one intermission, “Bright Star” will continue through Sept. 29 at the Lucie Stern Theater, 1305 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto.
For tickets and information call (650) 329-0891 or visit paplayers.org.
