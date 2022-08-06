The Music@Menlo chamber music festival presented its final “Carte Blanche” program of the season on Thursday, Aug. 4, at Stent Family Hall on the Menlo School campus in Atherton. The “Carte Blanche” concerts are recitals curated by the performers. This concert featured veteran Menlo violinist Bella Hristova and first-time pianist Shai Wosner in a program bookended with two sonatas by Mozart.
Though written only three years apart in 1781 and 1784, the two Mozart sonatas are quite different. K. 377 in F Major is one of the first sonatas for this grouping in which the violin plays an equal role with the keyboard. (Previously, the violin just gave ornament and commentary to a keyboard work.) Mozart flips the principal melody between the two instruments almost unceasingly, especially in the fast and busy opening movement. This keeps the music interesting.
Wosner played his massive Steinway grand in a light, delicate manner as if it were an early piano of Mozart’s day. This felt quite appropriate for the music. Hristova played with a sweet and graceful sound, especially when coming off of appoggiatura grace notes. The players’ exchange of roles was perfectly balanced and excellently judged, a delight to hear.
The sonata continued with a simple and elegant slow theme-and-variations movement and vanished lightly off the back end with a soft and gentle minuet.
The sonata in B-flat, K. 454, is more extraverted, with the violin taking a bold and declarative lead and the piano mostly reduced to scene-setting and accompaniment. Mozart had written the piece to show off the skills of a 20-year-old female virtuoso violinist from Italy who was attracting attention in Vienna. Hristova took her part with restraint and good humor, putting enough barn-burning vigor in the lively finale to end the concert with dazzle.
The two pieces in between were each of different character from the sonatas and each other. Mozart’s Fantasy in C Minor, K. 396, is a fragmentary sketch that’s mostly just for piano, with an added line of a few violin notes just before the piece trails off. It’s usually played just for piano. A few years ago, pianist and musicologist Robert Levin reconstructed what he thought the violin part would have been throughout the piece. He also added a middle section and reprise to finish the movement off. Based as these are on Mozart’s own material, they fit well. The piano part that sounds hollow and irregular by itself is completed with an appropriate violin part.
Wosner and Hristova demonstrated this by playing first the work as Mozart left it — violin additions at the end included — and then as Levin has most satisfactorily reconstructed it.
The remaining work on the program was “Swan Song,” a contemporary piece by American composer David Serkin Ludwig. Ludwig, who is Hristova’s husband and also the grandson of renowned pianist Rudolf Serkin, was present to introduce his work. He says this piece was inspired by Schubert’s Fantasy in C for the same instruments. It doesn’t sound much like Schubert, though it does quote him occasionally.
“Swan Song” is a fantasy of shifting successive scenes. As a fantasy, it was hard to predict where the music was going next. Some passages were dark and passionate. Mostly, though, it gave an impression of light and questing music, focused in the piano on notes as fragile and jangly as any of Mozart’s, with some high notes plucked directly on the string. The violin part is nearly continuous, forming a lyric flow, often at the very highest position. Hristova’s sound was often thin and delicate, though often varied. A swirly solo cadenza formed a landmark near the end.
Under these performers, “Swan Song” was continually interesting to hear. It was one of several contemporary compositions of a similar breed that decorated Menlo’s mostly traditional repertoire this year. One could wish for more of their kind.
Menlo has announced its winter programs at the Menlo School’s Spieker Center. On Saturday, Dec. 3, pianist Gilles Vonsattel will present a thematic concert in which works by Bach, Mendelssohn and Shostakovich lead up to Beethoven’s final piano sonata, Op. 111. On Saturday, March 25, flutist Tara Helen O’Connor will lead a program featuring music for winds and piano by composers who were victims of the Nazi Holocaust.
