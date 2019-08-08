“MIKE HENDERSON: HONEST TO GOODNESS,” AT THE SAN FRANCISCO ART INSTITUTE. “Mike Henderson: Honest to Goodness” celebrates the work of pioneering San Francisco Art Institute alumnus and Bay Area artist Mike Henderson (b.1944), bringing together a selection of key works from a dynamic practice that spans more than 50 years. The exhibition, presented in partnership with Haines Gallery, San Francisco, is offered in tandem with the Tate Modern’s groundbreaking traveling exhibition “Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power 1963-1983,” which will be on view at the de Young Museum in Golden Gate Park from Nov. 9 to March 15, 2020. Henderson has been the recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship (1973) and two National Endowment for the Arts Artist Grants (1989, 1978). His paintings and films have been exhibited in such distinguished institutions as Whitney Museum of American Art, New York, Museum of Modern Art, New York; San Francisco Museum of Modern Art; Crocker Art Museum, Sacramento; de Young Museum, San Francisco; and the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, Illinois. “Mike Henderson: Honest to Goodness” is on view Sept. 13-Nov. 17 at the Walter and McBean Galleries at the San Francisco Art Institute, 800 Chestnut St. in San Francisco. An Opening Reception is scheduled 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 20. For more information visit sfai.edu or call (415) 749-4563.
SAN MATEO COUNTY HISTORY MUSEUM CONTINUES FREE FIRST FRIDAY PROGRAM ON SEPT. 6. The San Mateo County History Museum continues its “Free First Fridays” program on Sept. 6. Not only is admission free the entire day (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.), but two programs are planned for the public without any fees. At 11 a.m., preschool children will be invited to learn about natural resources. They will create clay pendants inspired by nature to take home. Then, museum staff will conduct a reading within its Nature’s Bounty Gallery. Here, children will hear the story, “Up, Down and Around. “At 2 p.m., museum docents will lead tours of the museum for adults. The San Mateo County History Museum is located at 2200 Broadway within the 109-year-old “Old Courthouse” in Redwood City. It features exhibits related to the use of natural resources, suburban development, ethnic experience and entrepreneurial achievement on the Peninsula from the time of the Ohlone Indian through today. The museum is open every day except Monday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The “Free First Fridays” program is sponsored by San Mateo Credit Union. For more information visit www.historysmc.org or call 299-0104.
