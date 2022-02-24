STONE SCULPTURE OF ZIMBABWE: SAN FRANCISCO AIRPORT MUSEUM INTRODUCES TRAVELERS TO A UNIQUE CARVING TRADITION. Zimbabwe’s artistic tradition of stone carving may be seen at San Francisco Airport Museum’s newest exhibit, Stone Sculpture of Zimbabwe. Common themes in stone sculpture include the ancestral spirits, family, mother and child, animals and abstract or whimsical forms. The works on view reflect the diversity of approaches by 21st century artists. Several factors encouraged the contemporary stone sculpture movement in Zimbabwe. Joram Mariga (1927-2000), who began carving in the 1950s, influenced and encouraged the medium for decades and is considered the founder of Zimbabwean stone sculpture. In 1956, curator Frank McEwen (1907-1994) became the first museum director at Rhodes National Gallery (National Gallery of Zimbabwe) in the capital of Salisbury, now known as Harare.
In the early 1960s, he established the National Gallery Workshop School where fledgling artists were encouraged to carve sculpture from local soapstone. Artists later began working with harder stones, such as serpentine. The National Gallery organized exhibitions of stone sculpture in New York, Paris and London beginning in the 1960s to promote the work of artists. In 1966, in the Guruve District, north of Harare, stone carver Crispen Chakanyuka (1943-2002) encouraged tobacco farmer Thomas Blomefield (1926-2020) to establish the Tengenenge workshop on his farm. The workshop attracted talented local artists as well as those from the neighboring countries of Mozambique, Angola and Zambia. Several other smaller landowners also established workshops and, in 1970, Gallery Shona Sculpture, later to become Chapungu Sculpture Park, was founded outside Harare.
The art of stone carving expanded throughout the country with young sculptors training alongside experienced artists. The art of stone sculpture in Zimbabwe continues to evolve, with thousands of sculptors currently working in Harare and throughout the country.
A special thank you is extended to Mona N. Cummings and Kudzai Nyandoro for making this exhibition possible.Stone Sculpture of Zimbabwe is located pre-security in the Mayor Edwin M. Lee International Departures Hall, San Francisco International Airport.
This exhibition is on view to all Airport visitors until Oct. 24. There is no charge to view the exhibition. Visit sfomuseum.org/stone-sculpture-zimbabwe for more information.
Susan Cohn can be reached at susan@smdailyjournal.com or www.twitter.com/susancityscene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.