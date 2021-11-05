REDISCOVERING LOCAL BEAUTY: WORKS BY INNA CHERNEYKINA AT THE PORTOLA ART GALLERY IN MENLO PARK. The last two years greatly affected the world and the art community. Painter Inna Cherneykina used the time to rediscover local beauty, painting neighborhood roses while flower markets were closed, and exploring Napa Valley’s vineyards and Pescadero’s seascapes when her painting trip to France was canceled. Cherneykina said: “Beauty is all around us, and you don’t have to travel far to find it. I truly enjoyed my local explorations.” “Rediscovering Local Beauty” — paintings created by Cherneykina — may be viewed at the Portola Art Gallery through Nov. 30. While there will be no formal reception due to COVID-19 safety precautions, visitors can meet the artist at the gallery on Nov. 9, as well as by appointment. Portola Art Gallery is located within the Allied Arts Guild, 75 Arbor Road in Menlo Park. For more information including gallery hours call 321-0220 or visit http://www.portolaartgallery.com/.
