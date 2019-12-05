“BLACK IS BEAUTIFUL: THE PHOTOGRAPHY OF KWAME BRATHWAITE” AT THE MUSEUM OF THE AFRICAN DIASPORA IN SAN FRANCISCO. Photographer Kwame Brathwaite was a key figure in the second Harlem Renaissance and harnessed the power of art, music and fashion to effect social change. In the 1960s, Brathwaite and his collective sought to address how white conceptions of beauty and body image affected black women. To do so, they popularized the transformative idea “Black Is Beautiful” and founded the Grandassa Models, a troupe of local black women who, starting in 1962, appeared in annual fashion shows at popular Harlem venues including the Apollo Theater. Dubbed “Naturally: The Original African Coiffure and Fashion Extravaganza Designed to Restore Our Racial Pride and Standards” (often shortened to “Naturally”), the shows promoted African-inspired fashion and embodied black nationalist beauty principles. “Black is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite” at the Museum of the African Diaspora (MoAD) features photographs of the models, garments worn during the fashion shows, and a selection of ephemeral materials. Also on view are Brathwaite’s portraits of jazz luminaries, including Max Roach, Abbey Lincoln and Miles Davis, and behind-the-scenes photographs of the black arts community in the ’50s and ’60s. The exhibition is accompanied by the first-ever monograph dedicated to Brathwaite, published by Aperture in May 2019.
ABOUT THE ARTIST. Born in Brooklyn in 1938 and raised in the Bronx, New York, Kwame Brathwaite spent most of his adult life in and around New York City. In the late 1950s, Brathwaite and his brother Elombe Brath became active in the African Nationalist Pioneer Movement led by Carlos Cooks. At the same time, the brothers regularly produced and promoted concerts and art shows at venues such as Club 845 in the Bronx and Small’s Paradise in Harlem, while Brathwaite photographed the events. Throughout the 1960s, Brathwaite contributed photography to leading black publications such as the Amsterdam News, City Sun and Daily Challenge. By the 1970s, Brathwaite was a leading concert photographer, helping to shape the images of major celebrities, including Stevie Wonder, Bob Marley, James Brown and Muhammad Ali. Brathwaite wrote about and photographed such landmark events as the Motown Revue at the Apollo in 1963, WattStax 1972, the Jackson 5’s first trip to Africa in 1974, and the Festival in Zaire in 1974. Today Brathwaite resides in New York City and is represented by Philip Martin Gallery in Culver City. He is married to Sikolo Brathwaite, a former Grandassa model whom he met through their work together. She continues to advocate for the empowerment of black women today. Their son, Kwame S. Brathwaite, is currently the director of the Kwame Brathwaite Archive in Pasadena, California.
MUSEUM PARTICULARS. The Museum of the African Diaspora is open Wednesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from1noon to 5 p.m. Museum admission is $10 for adults, $5 for students and senior citizens with a valid ID. Youth 12 and under always get in free. For general information visit moadsf.org or call (415) 358-7200. MoAD is located at 685 Mission St. (at Third Street), San Francisco. “Black is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite” is on view through March 1, 2020.
