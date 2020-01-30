LOOK AND LEARN: SOCIETY OF WEST-COAST ARTISTS HOSTS FEBRUARY SHOW AND PAINTING DEMONSTRATION IN SAN BRUNO. The Society of West-Coast Artists awarded first place in its current show to Anneliese Drbal for her oil “Red Barn, La Honda,” second place to Stephanie Getzler for her watercolor “Blushing Bromeliads” and third place to Carrie Drilling for her watercolor “Fort Bragg Beauty.” First place for non-representational art went to Fran Simontacchi for her acrylic “Afterglow.” Other show participants are John Barrows, Joe Crosetti, Lynne Flodin, Shelley Goodman, Sharon Slusarz Harris, Melissa Mandegarian, Rema Mansi, Leona Marini, Leona Moriarty, Yvonne Newhouse, Rose Nieponice, Susan Pizzi and Barbara Todd. The award for the most popular painting at the Society’s previous show, voted on by gallery guests, went to Bill Ramroth for his oil “A Wink is as Good as a Nod.” The Society of West-Coast Artists current exhibit, judged by Diana Day Glynn, Laura Johnson and Sherry Vockel, is on view at the Society’s. Fine Art Center, 527 San Mateo Ave., San Bruno until Feb. 21, with a reception 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 1. From 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 15, the Society hosts Deborah Shea’s pastel painting demonstration of beautiful flowers. Events are free and open to the public. For further information, contact Judith Puccini at 737-6084.
***
FABULOUS FEBRUARY FEATURES CURIODYSSEY’S MUSEUMS FOR ALL PROGRAM AND SUPER FAMILIES SALUTE AT COYOTE POINT IN SAN MATEO. From 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Feb. 7, CuriOdyssey uses its First Friday Family Night to launch CuriOdyssey’s Museums for All program with Founding Sponsor Alaska Airlines. The Museums for All program provides affordable access to CuriOdyssey for underserved families in the Bay Area. See amazing robots created by Mills High School’s FIRST Robotics teams. Enjoy a live band, cash bar and dinner while the kids play with science. From 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 9, CuriOdyssey’s Super Families Salute offers exclusive hours to kids with special needs and their families. Play with hands-on exhibits and see CuriOdyssey’s animals in a safe and friendly environment. CuriOdyssey will close to the general public at 2:30 p.m. for this event. Visitors to this free event can receive a free parking pass for the afternoon at the CuriOdyssey guest services reception desk upon arrival. This event is sponsored by Opening Doors PTA. For more information visit https://curiodyssey.org/activities/family-events/super-families-salute. CuriOdyssey, a science playground and zoo, is located at 1651 Coyote Point Drive in San Mateo.
Susan Cohn can be reached at susan@smdailyjournal.com or www.twitter.com/susancityscene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.