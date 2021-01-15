DEEPALI KAPATKAR WINS FIRST PLACE IN SOCIETY OF WEST-COAST ARTISTS SHOW. The Society of West-Coast Artists current exhibit, on view at its center in San Bruno through Feb. 2, gave the first-place award to Deepali Kapatkar for her pastel “Elk Rock,” second place to Deborah Shea for her pastel “Spring Tulips” and third place to Helen Scheel for her oil “California Spring.” The honorable mention award was given to Olga Parr’s nonrepresentational work “Abstract #3.” Other show participants were Barbara Alger, Carrie Drilling, Stephanie Getzler, Sharon Slusarz Harris, Leona Moriarty, Yvonne Newhouse, Olga Parr, Tony Pepito, Bill Ramroth, Camilla Roos, Fran Simontacchi and Jitendra Tandel. The People’s Choice honor from the November/December show went to Helen Scheel for her mixed media “Gift From The Sea.” The current exhibit, judged by Diana Day Glynn, Shirley Green and Laura Johnson, is on view at the Society of West-Coast Artists Fine Art Center, 527 San Mateo Ave., San Bruno until Feb. 2. The Center is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required. For further information contact Judith Puccini at 737-6084 or visit www.societyofwest-coastartists.com.
