UP, UP AND AWAY: THE CREATION OF THE 1954 SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT TERMINAL. The airline industry soared to new heights in the 1950s. Driven by great advances in aviation technology and a burgeoning consumer market, new commercial airliners introduced the future of air travel to the next generation of passengers. For the first time, long-range, piston-engine airliners serviced transoceanic routes at high altitude in pressurized cabins. In the late 1950s, newly developed jet-powered airliners drastically reduced flight times with their impressive speed and efficiency, flying far above the turbulence created by unstable weather. To keep pace with the revolution in commercial aviation, major airports around the world updated their facilities with longer runways, expansive taxiways and modern passenger terminals.
Construction of a new terminal at San Francisco Airport began in 1951. Designed in the international-style, the seven-story building employed an innovative, dual-level layout that separated departures from arrivals. Dedicated roads streamlined traffic to the terminal, and passenger entryways on both levels were fitted with hands-free, automatic doors — an exciting new invention at the time. Panoramic views of the airfield and San Francisco Bay were provided from multiple spectators’ terraces and the International Room restaurant. The terminal building was dedicated on Aug. 27, 1954, at the renamed San Francisco International Airport during a three-day open house and flight festival attended by nearly 600,000 visitors. Festivities included aerial performances, tours of the latest piston-engine airliners, and a display entitled “Jetorama” that demonstrated jet-engine technology. Passenger operations commenced on Sept. 1 and exceeded 2.5 million for the first year. By the mid-1960s, passenger numbers skyrocketed to more than 10 million annually. The San Francisco Airport Museum features a selection of objects and historic imagery from the first decade of operations at the 1954 International Terminal building. All material, on display in Terminal 2, is from the collection of SFO Museum.
***
PAINTINGS BY BHAVNA MISRA AT THE SAN MATEO MAIN LIBRARY THROUGH FEB. 28. Bhavna Misra, a professional artist based in the San Francisco Bay Area, earned degrees in electrical engineering from San Jose State University and art education from Ohlone Community college. For Misra, science and art were never separate, and she applies her knowledge of light and its effects to her California landscapes and expressive portraits. Paintings by Bhavna Misra are on view at the San Mateo Main Library’s first floor art gallery through Feb. 28. The library is at 55 W. Third Ave. San Mateo.
Susan Cohn can be reached at susan@smdailyjournal.com or www.twitter.com/susancityscene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.