GERALD BOYD AWARDED BEST OF SHOW IN THE SOCIETY OF WEST COAST ARTISTS 70TH ANNUAL EXHIBITION. The Society of West Coast Artists 70th Annual juried Exhibition is on view through Aug. 30 at its gallery at 527 San Mateo Ave., in San Bruno. Judges for this show were Nancy S. Crookston, Guy Magallanes and Clark Mitchell. The Best of Show was awarded to Gerald Boyd for his pastel “Child on a Bungee.”
Winners in the Non-Representational Art category were Deepali Kapatkar for her first place pastel “Ashes to Ashes” and Marilyn Torchin for her second place mixed media “Off Shore.” Oil/acrylic winners were Bill Ramroth for his first place oil “An Afternoon Snooze” and Rudy Murrietta for his second place acrylic “Connie.” Mixed Media/pastel winners were Nicole Joshi for her Graphite first place “Cat Nap” and Arena Shawn for her second place Graphite/Charcoal — “Unbreakable.” Water Media had the most entries; prizes were awarded to Shirley Green for her first place “Magnolia,” Yvonne Newhouse for her second place “Optimism,” Jim Stinger for his third place “Rabbi II” and Carrie Drilling for her honorable mention “Fort Bragg Beauty.”
Other participants are Barbara Alger, Tony Pepito, Leona Moriarty, Lynne Flodin, Martha Bredwell, Sharon Harris, Fran Simontacchi, Rema Mansi, Christine Ong-Dijcks, Dmitry Grudsky, David B. McClure, Anneliese Drbal, Joyce Barron Leopardo, Sandy Myers, Carol McFarland, Stephanie Getzler, Gerald Boyd, Edna Acri and Camilla Roos.
The gallery will be open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. Visiting will require masks. For further information contact Judith Puccini at 737-6084.
