PORTOLA ART GALLERY PRESENTS “EXPLORING THE LANDSCAPE IN WATERCOLOR” BY PALO ALTO ARTIST STEVE CURL. Locally known for several years as the editorial cartoonist for the Palo Alto Daily News, Steve Curl is also a well-established watercolor artist and teacher. His paintings are inspired by his travels throughout California, Colorado and Yosemite National Park, and his local hikes at the coast and in the Santa Cruz Mountains. For the past 10 years, Curl’s paintings of Yosemite National Park have been accepted into the annual Yosemite Renaissance Exhibition, where they are on display all year in the Yosemite Visitor Center Museum & Art Gallery. Curl has also taught watercolor painting at the Pacific Art League of Palo Alto since 1991.
Curl said, “I love the simplicity and freshness of watercolor. It behaves in the same way that nature does, using the simplest of elements. It is easily portable and dries quickly, so it is the perfect medium to take on travels and extended hikes. Often times, the best paintings are produced quickly with a few simple, gestural brush strokes, rather than extended picking away in the studio. It is not particularly forgiving, however, so you have to think ahead, be decisive and try to nail it on the first passes of color.”
EXHIBITION PARTICULARS: “Exploring the Landscape in Watercolor” by Steve Curl is on view Oct. 1-31 at the Portola Art Gallery at Allied Arts Guild, 75 Arbor Road, Menlo Park. An artist’s reception is scheduled at 1-4 p.m. Oct. 9. For more information call 321-0220 or visit http://www.portolaartgallery.com/.
Susan Cohn can be reached at susan@smdailyjournal.com or www.twitter.com/susancityscene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.