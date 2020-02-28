“BRILLIANT COLOR … BOLD DESIGN” – PAINTINGS BY TERRY MCMAHON AT THE PORTOLA ART GALLERY IN MENLO PARK. Artist Terry McMahon’s acrylic paintings includes colorful abstract works, as well as a series featuring women in art. McMahon, of Palo Alto, is a retired art teacher from the Menlo Park school district. Her art work is influenced by her collection and love of folk art from the places she has visited and lived around the world. “Brilliant Color … Bold Design”
— Paintings by Terry McMahon is on view at Portola Art Gallery from March 2-31, with a reception for the artist scheduled 1-4 p.m. March 28. Located at Allied Arts Guild, 75 Arbor Road, Menlo Park, Portola Art Gallery exhibits high quality, representational art by 17 award-winning Bay Area artists. For more information call 321-0220 or visit www.portolaartgallery.com.
***
“WOMEN’S VIEW 2020” ON VIEW AT THE CALDWELL GALLERY IN REDWOOD CITY. The 16th Annual San Mateo County Women’s Art Show will be on exhibit at the Caldwell Gallery on the main floor of 400 County Center at the Redwood City Hall of Justice from March 3-27. Women’s View 2020 exhibitors are either residents of San Mateo County or employed directly by the county. Artists were asked to submit work that exemplifies their personal view of the world. Curator for the exhibit is Boris Koodrin. This year the Women’s View exhibit will coincide with the March 7 Bi-annual Women’s Leadership Conference “RISE 2020” at Skyline College. Located on the lower level of the Hall of Justice building, the Community Gallery will be showing “Ron Lips: Two Voices,” a collection of oils and acrylics by San Mateo artist Ron Lips from March 2 to April 28. Hours for both galleries are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
***
THE DAVID IRELAND CAPP STREET HOUSE REOPENS TO PUBLIC. The David Ireland House, at 500 Capp St. in San Francisco’s Mission District, is widely celebrated as one of the West Coast’s finest examples of a home transformed into an environmental artwork. The house will reopen to the public at a celebration noon- 5 p.m. March 7. Visitors will be able to view a new installation of David Ireland’s assemblages from the late 1970’s and early 1980’s and his newly restored copper window. Also, on view from March 7 to June 27 will be an exhibition of works by Cuban-born artist Felipe Dulzaides entitled “There is no such thing as a perfect circle.” As a tribute to Dulzaides, who was a close associate of Ireland and whose father played an important role in the development of Latin Jazz in Havana, the local youth jazz group Jasmine Perfume will perform at 1 p.m. at the March 7 event. The David Ireland House and the exhibition are viewable through guided and self-guided tours. Guided tours are 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Self-guided tours are noon-5 p.m. Saturday. Walk-ins are welcome but reservations are recommended. Admission and tours are free.
Susan Cohn can be reached at susan@smdailyjournal.com or www.twitter.com/susancityscene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.