TREE TREASURES, HANDBELLS AND SANTA CLAUS: THE SAN MATEO COUNTY HISTORY MUSEUM CELEBRATES THE HOLIDAYS. The San Mateo County History Museum continues its Free First Fridays Program on Dec. 6. Not only is admission free the entire day (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.), but two programs are planned for the public without any fees. At 11 a.m., preschool children will be invited to learn about trains and will create cardboard trains to take home. Then, museum staff will conduct a reading within its Journey to Work Gallery. Here the youngsters will hear the story “The Goodnight Train.” At 2 p.m., museum docents will lead tours of the museum for adults. The “Free First Fridays” program is sponsored by San Mateo Credit Union. San Mateo Credit Union members will receive 10% off in the museum store upon showing proof of membership. For more information contact info@historysmc.org or 299-0104. Then, on Dec. 7, the museum presents two free special holiday activities. “Tree Treasures” from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. will feature children’s craft activities such as making old-fashion Christmas tree ornaments. Also, children can meet Santa Claus, sit on his lap and receive free photographs of themselves with the jolly old fellow. At 1 p.m. there will be a presentation of the San Francisco State University Handbell Choir, who will perform some favorite holiday tunes. These programs are held in conjunction with Redwood City’s “Hometown Holidays.” For more information, call 299-0104 or visit www.historysmc.org. The San Mateo County History Museum is located at 2200 Broadway within the 109-year-old “Old Courthouse” in Redwood City. It features exhibits related to the use of natural resources, suburban development, ethnic experience and entrepreneurial achievement on the Peninsula from the time of the Ohlone Indian through today. The museum is open every day except Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
SANTA CLAUS ARRIVES BY HELICOPTER AT THE HILLER AVIATION MUSEUM IN SAN CARLOS ON DEC. 7. Rain or shine, Santa Claus will be dropping in at 10:30 a.m. on Sat. Dec. 7 — by helicopter — to the Hiller Aviation Museum and will be available from 10:30 a.m. to noon to listen to Christmas wishes. Christmas carols by the West Bay Community Band. The Hiller Aviation Museum is located at 601 Skyway Road in San Carlos. More information at https://www.hiller.org/ event/santa-arrives-by-helicopter/
ARTIST MARGO BANGERT SUPPORTS NINE LIVE FOUNDATION IN REDWOOD CITY. Longtime owner of Artistic Finishes Faux Designs, Margo Bangert also enjoys other aspects of painting. Now, Bangert is selling a large selection of her paintings with 10% of every sale donated to Nine Lives Foundation in Redwood City for No Kill Cat Rescue. Bangert’s original landscape and seascape paintings of California and Hawaii will be on view and available for silent auction bids through Jan. 18, 2020, at Dominick’s Jewelry, 905 Laurel St. in San Carlos. For more information call 593-1193 or email fauxfins@gmail.com.
