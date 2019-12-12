LAURIE RODRIGUEZ AWARDED FIRST PLACE IN SOCIETY OF WEST-COAST ARTISTS EXHIBIT. The Society of West-Coast Artists Current Exhibit awarded First Place to Laurie Rodriguez for her oil “Best Friends,” Second Place to Sharon Slusarz Harris for her watercolor “Poinsettias” and Third Place to Diana Day Glynn for her watercolor “Peruvian Finch.” Honorable mention for non-representational art was awarded to Fran Simontacchi for her acrylic “Riders on the Storm.” Other show participants were Barbara Alger, Martha Bredwell, Joe Crosetti, Carol Engelbrecht, Lynne Flodin, Sharon Slusarz Harris, Diane Liguori, Melissa Mandegarian, Christine McLaughlin, Yvonne Newhouse, Rose Nieponice, Susan Pizzi, Jane Presta, Bill Ramroth, Fran Simontacchi and Rosemarie Willimann. Leona Moriarty, Stephanie Getzler and Guy Magallanes judged the show, which runs through Jan.10, 2020, at the Society of West-Coast Artists Fine Art Center, 527 San Mateo Ave., San Bruno. The most popular painting in the September/October show (voted on by gallery guests) was Barbara Alger’s watercolor “Market Day.” For more information visit www.societyofwesternartists.com.
Susan Cohn can be reached at susan@smdailyjournal.com or www.twitter.com/susancityscene.
