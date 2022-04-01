“ROTATING WORLDS”: SAN MATEO’S GOLDEN MOON GALLERY HOSTS ARTIST DICK TERMES AND HIS FANTASMAGORICAL SPHERES THROUGH MAY 1. Artist Dick Termes’ Termespheres are now on display at Golden Moon Gallery in Downtown San Mateo in a collection titled “Rotating Worlds.” Termes has developed a process known as “6 Point Perspective” to create three dimensional worlds that hang from the ceiling and revolve. “Rotating Worlds” showcases 26 of these pieces through May 1. Termes’ work has been recognized and exhibited internationally. His piece “The Big Bang” was featured on the cover of the French edition of “A Brief History of Time” by Stephen Hawking.
Golden Moon Gallery is located at 28 E. Third Ave. No. 100 in Downtown San Mateo. Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The public is invited on April 15 at 5 p.m. to enjoy a glass of wine as Termes describes the process behind his one-of-kind spherical paintings. For more information visit https://www.goldenmoongallery.com.
Susan Cohn can be reached at susan@smdailyjournal.com or www.twitter.com/susancityscene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.