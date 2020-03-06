SOCIETY OF WEST-COAST ARTISTS STAGES MARCH EXHIBIT IN SAN BRUNO. The Society of West-Coast Artists has announced the winners for its March exhibit. Judges Doris Guzman, Deepali Kapatkar and Joyce Barren Leopardo awarded first place to Barbara Alger for her watercolor “San Gregorio Stage Stop,” second place to Lynne Flodin for her watercolor “Diana,” and third place to Melissa Mandegarian for her oil “Crashing Wave.” First place for non-representational art was awarded to Fran Simontacchi for her acrylic “Beneath the Surface.” The most popular painting at the Society’s previous show, voted on by gallery guests, was awarded to Leona Marini for her acrylic “Trees at Sunset.” Other show participants are Edna Acri, Joe Crosetti, Carrie Drilling, Lynne Flodin, Stephanie Getzler, Shelley Goodman, Sharon Slusarz Harris, Reba Leon, Diane Liguori, Christine McLaughlin, Leona Moriarty, Yvonne Newhouse, Christine Ong-Dijcks, Bill Ramroth and Kathleen Swor. Works are on view at the Society of West-Coast Artists Fine Art Center, 527 San Mateo Ave., San Bruno until March 27, with a reception 1 to 3 p.m. March 7. The Center is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. For more information visit www.societyofwesternartists.com.
***
EXPLORING SACRED PATHS: COURAGEOUS WOMEN INSPIRING JOURNEYS OF FAITH, AT MERCY BURLINGAME ART GALLEY. A self-guided spiritual retreat at Mercy Burlingame Art Gallery features original paintings by Sally K. Green. The exhibit, Exploring Sacred Paths: Courageous Women Inspiring Journeys of Faith, invites viewers into insight and inspiration to guide their own paths. Women of courage such as Saint Joan of Arc, St Therese Benedicta, Harriet Tubman, St Brigid of Kildare, and Dorothy Day are featured. The exhibit includes The Way of the Cross, paintings of Stations of the Cross accompanied by quotes from spiritual leaders. A guide featuring the works is a memento of the personal retreat. www.sallykgreen.com. March 1 to April 30. Mercy Burlingame Art Gallery, 2300 Adeline Dr. in Burlingame. For more information visit www.mercy-center.org.
Susan Cohn can be reached at susan@smdailyjournal.com or www.twitter.com/susancityscene.
