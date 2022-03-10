Anthropocene - Jackie Liu.jpg

‘Anthropocene’ by Jackie Liu is among the works on view at ‘New Voices: Art From Bay Area Universities,’ at the Peninsula Museum of Art through May 1.

THE PENINSULA MUSEUM OF ART HOSTS “NEW VOICES: ART FROM BAY AREA UNIVERSITIES.” Every year there is an innovative and dense collection of work produced by the thousands of student artists here in the Bay Area. “New Voices: Art from Bay Area Universities” brings some of this work out of the schools and into the Peninsula Museum of Art, providing a glimpse into a diverse body of work and connecting the public with the productive and flourishing art culture contained within our area universities and colleges. Running from March 12-May 1, this exhibition highlights the work of 10 artists coming from San Jose, Berkeley, Stanford and more, featuring paintings, film, digital work, sculpture, printmaking and photography. The opening reception is scheduled for March 12 from 2-5 p.m. at Space 204 inside The Shops at Tanforan. For more information visit peninsulamuseum.org.

