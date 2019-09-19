“IN HIGH PLACES” – WATERCOLOR PAINTINGS BY YVONNE NEWHOUSE, AT THE PORTOLA ART GALLERY IN MENLO PARK. The Portola Art Gallery presents “In High Places” — watercolor paintings by San Mateo resident Yvonne Newhouse. Newhouse trekked though the high Sierra back country for up to 10 days at a time, capturing the essence of her adventures; then, at home, she used photo references to complete the paintings in her studio. Portola Art Gallery is located within the Allied Arts Guild, 75 Arbor Road in Menlo Park. For more information call 321-0220 or visit www.portolaartgallery.com. The public is invited to a reception for the artist on1 p.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 5.
ROBIN SCHOLL DEMONSTRATES SKY PAINTING AT THE SOCIETY OF WEST-COAST ARTISTS IN SAN BRUNO ON SEPT. 28. Robin Scholl will demonstrate sky painting with watercolor, pastel and gouache 1 p.m.-3 p.m.Sept. 28 at the Society of West-Coast Artists Fine Art Center, 527 San Mateo Ave., San Bruno. Scholl, who creates soft landscapes, has a teaching credential in art from the University of California Santa Barbara She has exhibited her work since 1990 and has been teaching since 2007. Her work may be viewed on http://robinschool.com. The public is welcome to this free class.
GRAND OPENING OF NEW INTERPRETIVE CENTER AT SANCHZ ADOBE HISTORIC SITE IN PACIFICA. On Oct. 26, the San Mateo County Historical Association will join San Mateo County officials in marking the completion of a new interpretive center at the Sanchez Adobe Historic Site at 1000 Linda Mar Blvd. in Pacifica. The opening will be part of a special Ohlone Day which will begin at 10:30 a.m. with activities for the whole family, demonstrating craft skills of the Ohlone. The Aramai Ramaytush Ohlone lived at the village of Pruristac which was present at this location some 500 years before Spanish colonization of California. The ribbon cutting for the center will occur at 12:30 p.m. At 1 p.m., Ohlone speakers will discuss the story of their people inside the new center in presentations more suitable for adults. For more information visit www.historysmc.org.
CURIODYSSEY’S FIRST FRIDAY FAMILY NIGHTS CONTINUE ON OCT. 4. Slither into October at CuriOdyssey’s First Friday Family Night on Oct. 4 from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Meet and learn about CuriOdyssey’s animals that slither and screech. Relax with a cash bar and live rock, rhythm and blues with a few spooky tunes mixed in. Find out how thrilling science can be as you play with fog, swirl viscous fluid, make objects appear to levitate and examine CuriOdyssey’s animals’ X-rays. CuriOdyssey is located at1651 Coyote Point Drive in San Mateo. For more information visit curiodyssey.org/activities/family-events/first-friday-family-nights. NOTE: Kids wearing costumes get free admission to this special event.
