SUBMISSIONS FOR THE CALIFORNIA ACADEMY OF SCIENCES’ 2020 BIGPICTURE: NATURAL WORLD PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION WILL BE ACCEPTED UNTIL MARCH 1, 2020. Submissions for the California Academy of Sciences’ 2020 BigPicture: Natural World Photography Competition will be open until March 1, 2020. Featuring the work of the world’s best nature and conservation photographers, the competition focuses a visual lens on the awe-inspiring wonders of the natural world and the increasingly important sustainability issues facing our planet. Winners of this year’s BigPicture competition will receive a cash prize and have their photographs featured in a museum exhibit on the academy’s public floor, which welcomes over 1 million visitors each year. Attracting submissions from world-class photographers from around the world, the competition seeks professional-level nature, wildlife and conservation images and is open to all photographers with the ability to tell evocative, captivating stories from the natural world through the photographic medium. This year, the competition includes a new “coexistence” photo story category focusing on photos that capture the unique ways that animals and humans are adapting to the environments we cohabit. BioGraphic, the academy’s online magazine about science and sustainability, is the competition’s official media sponsor. Award-winning wildlife photographer Suzi Eszterhas will chair the competition’s panel of judges for a seventh year, joined by international photo editor Sophie Stafford, and award-winning nature and conservation photographers Sirachai Arunrugstichai, Roie Galitz, Daisy Gilardini, Margot Raggett and Tony Wu.
The Grand Prize and First Place Category winners and their work will be honored at an awards ceremony during an Academy NightLife event (21+) on July 30, 2020. Awards include a total of $12,000 in cash prizes with winning images featured in a BigPicture photography exhibit at the Academy opening July 31, 2020. Last year’s BigPicture competition received over 6,500 submissions from photographers representing 67 countries. The Grand Prize-winning image, by wildlife photographer Audun Rikardsen of Tromsø, Norway, gives a glimpse of the flashy mating display of a black grouse perched above a stretch of Scandinavian coast. Rikardsen spent years preparing for the shot, allowing the grouse to grow comfortable in front of the camera.
For more information visit https://www.bigpicturecompetition.org/.
CALL FOR ARTISTS: “WOMEN’S VIEW — 2020” AT THE CALDWELL GALLERY IN REDWOOD CITY. The 16th Annual San Mateo County “Women’s View” exhibit will be shown at the Caldwell Gallery at 400 County Center in the Redwood City Hall of Justice from March 3 to March 27. The first 50 artists to enter will be exhibited. Spots are reserved on a first-come basis via entry form requests. Exhibitors must be residents of San Mateo County or those employed directly by the county. Artists are asked to submit work that exemplifies their personal view of the world. No nudes, politics, religious or violent themes are accepted. This year the Women’s View exhibit coincides with the March 7 Bi-annual Women’s Leadership Conference “RISE 2020” at Skyline College. that help to promote “RISE 2020” are encouraged, but all works related to the exhibit theme “Women’s View” are welcomed. Entrants may also donate their art for “Rise 2020” raffle if requested, regardless of theme (see entry form). All proceeds from raffle will benefit arts programming for women at the Maple Street Correctional Facility. This exhibit is co-sponsored by the San Mateo County Arts Commission and the Commission of the Status of Women in recognition of the designation of March as Women’s History Month. To request and entry form and instructions email boriskoodrin@gmail.com.
