CALIFORNIA VIEWS: THE COASTAL ARTS LEAGUE GALLERY IN HALF MOON BAY HOSTS JURIED PHOTOGRAPHY SHOW. September is Photography Month in the Bay Area and museums, galleries and cultural institutions are celebrating the art and craft of photography. The Coastal Arts League in Half Moon Bay is proud to present California Views a juried photography show, from Sept. 12 to Oct. 6. Celebrated art photographer Robert Buelteman and curators Steve Renwick and Barbara Masek have selected images by 36 local and regional photographers for display. Coastal Arts Gallery is located at 300 Main St. in Half Moon Bay. An opening reception is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 14, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., during which cash prizes will be awarded. For more information about the Coastal Art League Gallery, visit coastalartsleague.org.
***
PORTOLA ART GALLERY IN MENLO PARK PRESENTS ‘SEASCAPES AND LANDSCAPES IN PASTEL — PASTEL PAINTINGS BY SAN MATEO ARTIST JAN PRISCO. Known for her vibrant, colorful paintings of local scenes, Jan Prisco paints at locations that range from the oak covered hills of the San Francisco Peninsula, to the flower fields of Half Moon Bay, to the breathtaking ocean scenes of Pescadero, Monterey, Big Sur, and beyond. Prisco teaches plein air workshops, conducts classes at University Art and Atherton Art Foundation, has taught plein air workshops for Filoli, and teaches individual lessons in both pastel and oil painting. Recently, two of her paintings were selected by Filoli for reproductions to be sold at Filoli’s Garden Shop. “Seascapes and Landscapes in Pastel — pastel paintings by Jan Prisco” is on view from Sept. 1-30 at Portola Art Gallery, within the Allied Arts Guild, 75 Arbor Road, Menlo Park. A reception for the artist is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 7 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 321-0220 or visit portolaartgallery.com.
***
“RECOVERY HAPPENS” CELEBRATES NATIONAL RECOVERY MONTH WITH AN ART EXHIBIT AT THE CALDWELL GALLERY IN REDWOOD CITY. Now in its 30th year, National Recovery Month celebrates the millions of Americans who are in recovery from mental and substance use disorders, reminding us that treatment is effective and that people can and do recover. It also serves to help reduce the stigma and misconceptions that cloud public understanding of mental and substance use disorders, potentially discouraging others from seeking help. The theme for Recovery Month 2019 is “Join the Voices for Recovery: Together We Are Stronger,” emphasizing the need to share resources and build networks across the country to support the many paths to recovery — engaging passionate community members along the way. Community organizations, local businesses and San Mateo County Health’s Behavioral Health & Recovery Services join individuals and families in support of the recovery community. As part of this celebration, the Caldwell Gallery, 400 County Center at the Hall of Justice in Redwood City, hosts an art exhibit from Sept. 3 through Sept. 27.
