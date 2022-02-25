During the last couple of years, we’ve learned about a few constellations. This time let’s take a look at the constellations, in general, before moving on to the next. For instance, there are 88 constellations recognized by the International Astronomical Union. The constellations are grouped into eight families. They are Ursa Major Family, Zodiac Family, Perseus Family, Hercules Family, Orion Family, Heavenly Waters Family, Bayer Family and Lacaille Family. The constellation families were defined in a book called “A Field Guild To The Stars in Planets,” written my Donald H. Menzel. (1975) Menzel was a theoretical astronomer, astrophysicist and director of the Harvard Observatory in the 1950s and 1960s. He died the year after the book was published. Menzel believed organizing the constellation in families made it easier to memorize where they are located.
I hope some of the families’ names sound familiar since some include the names of the constellations that we’ve explored. The last few probably don’t sound so familiar. That’s because those families are in the Southern Hemisphere and we’re not able to see them. Unlike the constellations in the Northern Hemisphere, that were documented by ancient civilizations, it wasn’t until the 16th century that Southern Hemisphere constellations started to be charted and named, thanks to explorers who began wandering south.
The Orion Family is the smallest of all the constellation families with just five constellations. They are Orion, Canis Major, Canis Minor, Lepus and Monoceros. The brightest stars in Canis Major and Canis Minor were briefly discussed before but we’ll take a closer look at each one and Lepus. That is the group that represents Orion with his two dogs chasing the rabbit. Unfortunately, we’ll need to skip over Monoceros since none of the stars in that constellation are easily visible. It’s almost fitting because Monoceros, the unicorn, isn’t related to the Orion myth. Menzel added it to this group because it’s close to the others. With that in mind, we’ll continue to observe the sky in the west at around 8:30 p.m. but this time we’ll look at the constellations around Orion. Monoceros is to the left of Orion. Above Monoceros, is Canis Minor and below Monoceros is Canis Major. Below Orion is Lepus.
You might recall that canis in Latin means dog. One dog is larger, Canis Major and the other is smaller, Canis Minor. However, major in Latin means greater and minor means lessor. We’ll begin with Canis Minor next week.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition.
