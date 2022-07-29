It’s my favorite time of year. Not just because it’s summer but because it’s meteor shower time! There literally are seven meteor showers taking place. The rates of meteors per hour range from just a few per hour to a whooping 150 meteors per hours! Of course, this is under ideal conditions, which mainly is a moonless night. So right now, conditions are ideal. The Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaked over Sunday and Monday but started July 18 and will go until Aug. 20. It’s rated at 20 meteors per hour. The radiant point or where the “shooting stars” come from is the Aquarius constellation, close to the star Delta Aquarii, which is where this meteor shower’s name came from.The Piscis Austrinid meteor shower started July 15 and will go until Aug. 10. It peaked Friday. This is one of the small showers that is rated at about five meteors per hour. Its name comes from the constellation it comes from Piscis Austrinus.The Alpha Capricornid meteor shower started July 3 and goes until Aug. 15. This shower peaked Saturday and its radiant point is in the constellation Capricornus. Its meteors are best seen before dawn, as are the Delta Aquariids and Piscis Austrinid.The Southern Delta Aquariid meteor shower started July 12 and goes until Aug. 23. It also peaked Saturday. The shower's radiant point is in the constellation Aquarius and is rated at 25 meteors per hour. As with all the other meteor showers, it’s best to see them predawn.The Perseid meteor shower started July 17 and goes until Aug. 24 and peaks Aug. 13. Its radiant point is the constellation of Perseus. Perseus is one of those constellations that is circumpolar, meaning it’s always above the horizon. That also means that we should be able to see “shooting stars” from this meteor shower all night. This is the second biggest meteor shower of the year with a rating of around 150 meteors per hour! As with the previous showers, it’s best viewed before dawn. What’s unfortunate about when this meteor shower peaks is the moon will practically be full. Next month full moon is Aug. 11. So, the moon will actually be getting smaller by then but will still overtake the sky so the best time to look for “shooting stars” is this weekend or the weekend of Aug. 13.It could be possible to still see “shooting stars” after the full moon since the Aurigid meteor shower started Thursday and will go until Sept. 5. It will peak Sept. 1.The shower’s radiant point is in the constellation Auriga. This is another small one rated at just six meteors per hour.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
