Almanac.com publishes weather forecasts up to 18-months in advance and claim to be 72.2% correct for temperature, 88.9% accurate for precipitation, for an average of 80.6 percentage accuracy. They revealed their forecasting methodology dates back to their origins of 1792. Their founder created a secret formula that’s still used today. It is a series of notes and equations, which is unique since it incorporates the science of sunspots, which are magnetic storms on the surface of the sun. However, not everyone agrees that sunspots affect our weather.
According to NASA.com, the sun is a yellow dwarf star. It is a hot ball of glowing gases at the heart of our solar system. Its gravity holds the solar system together, keeping everything — from the biggest planets to the smallest particles of debris — in its orbit. As we already know, the connection and interactions between the sun and Earth drive the seasons, ocean currents, weather, climate, radiation belts and auroras. Though it is special to us, there are billions of stars like our sun scattered across the Milky Way galaxy.
Our sun rotates as it orbits the center of the Milky Way. Since the sun is not a solid body, different parts of it rotate at different rates. At the equator, the sun spins around once about every 25 days, but at its poles it rotates once on its axis every 36 Earth days. It is 109 times the diameter of the Earth. That means about 1 million Earths could fit inside of it.
Sunspots are areas where the magnetic field is about 2,500 times stronger than Earth’s, according to Weather.com. Sunspots tend to occur in pairs that have magnetic fields pointing in opposite directions. A typical spot consists of a dark region called the umbra, surrounded by a lighter region known as the penumbra. The sunspots appear relatively dark because the surrounding surface of the sun (the photosphere) is about 10,000 degrees, while the umbra is about 6,300 degrees. Sunspots are quite large. The average size is about the size of our own planet.
Coronal mass ejections and solar flares are extremely large explosions on the photosphere or the surface of the sun. In just a few minutes, the flares heat to several million degrees and release as much energy as a billion megatons of dynamite. They occur near sunspots. Hot matter called plasma interacts with the magnetic field sending a burst up and away from the sun in the form of a flare. Solar flares emit X-rays and magnetic fields, which bombard the Earth as geomagnetic storms. If sunspots are active, more solar flares will result creating an increase in geomagnetic storm activity for Earth. Therefore during sunspot maximums, the Earth will see an increase in the Aurora Borealis and a possible disruption in radio transmissions and power grids. The storms can even change polarity in satellites, which in turn can damage sophisticated electronics. Therefore scientists will often preposition satellites to a different orientation to protect them from increased solar radiation when a strong solar flare or coronal mass ejection has occurred.
According to Weather.com, sunspots increase and decrease through an average cycle of 11 years. Dating back to 1749, we have experienced 23 full solar cycles where the number of sunspots has gone from a minimum, to a maximum and back to the next minimum. We are now well into the 24th cycle. Another interesting aspect of solar cycles is that the sun went through a period of near zero sunspot activity from about 1645 to 1715. This period of sunspot minima is called the Maunder Minimum and was when a “Little Ice Age” occurred over parts of Earth.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
