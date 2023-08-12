If there was a time to stay up late for a meteor shower, Saturday is the night. The second biggest shower of the year peaks early Sunday morning. It’s the Perseid meteor shower. It has an amazing rating of around 150 meteors per hour! Viewing conditions are almost ideal since the moon is in its waning crescent phase and just days away from a new moon. In addition, it should be clear. Don’t worry if you can’t make it out tonight, the meteor shower continues until Aug. 24.
Although meteors can come from anywhere in the sky, they usually come from a constellation. This is called the radiant point. The radiation point for the Perseid meteor shower is Perseus. This constellation is called circumpolar, meaning it’s above the horizon all night. That also means you can start looking for meteors is right after dusk. However, we still won’t be able to see Perseus after sunset because it’s so close to the horizon. It’s not even visible at 9:30 p.m. but it will rise as the night passes and will become visible in its entirety after midnight. It doesn’t reach its highest point until 7 a.m. so the other best time to see meteors is right before dawn. When a celestial body reaches its highest point in the sky, it’s called culminate.
Perhaps you might recall that Perseus is near Cassiopeia. The easiest way to find Cassiopeia is to look for the Big Dipper. You’ll find it when you face north. The two stars at the end of the Big Dipper point at Polaris, also called the North Star. Then on the other side of Polaris but slightly lower is Cassiopeia. Now you’ll be facing east. This constellation almost looks like the letter W but sideways. Below Cassiopeia, but slightly to the left, is Perseus. Don’t forget, it won’t be visible after sunset but will rise during the night.
To see the maximum number of meteors, it’s best to get away from light pollution and avoid city lights. If you’re not able to, the San Mateo County Astronomical Society will be holding Star Party at Crestview Park, 1000 Crestview Drive, San Carlos. A Star Party is when members who have telescopes, bring them out to share them. It begins after sunset.
Meteors occur when our planet passes through a stream of dust and debris left behind by a passing comet or asteroid. This space dust and debris are called meteoroids. When meteoroids enter Earth’s atmosphere, they enter at such a high speed that they burn up. These fireballs or shooting stars are called meteors. When a meteoroid survives through the atmosphere and makes it to the surface of our planet, it’s then called a meteorite.
Comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle is responsible for creating the Perseid shower.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
