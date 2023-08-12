Look up logo

If there was a time to stay up late for a meteor shower, Saturday is the night. The second biggest shower of the year peaks early Sunday morning. It’s the Perseid meteor shower. It has an amazing rating of around 150 meteors per hour! Viewing conditions are almost ideal since the moon is in its waning crescent phase and just days away from a new moon. In addition, it should be clear. Don’t worry if you can’t make it out tonight, the meteor shower continues until Aug. 24.

Although meteors can come from anywhere in the sky, they usually come from a constellation. This is called the radiant point. The radiation point for the Perseid meteor shower is Perseus. This constellation is called circumpolar, meaning it’s above the horizon all night. That also means you can start looking for meteors is right after dusk. However, we still won’t be able to see Perseus after sunset because it’s so close to the horizon. It’s not even visible at 9:30 p.m. but it will rise as the night passes and will become visible in its entirety after midnight. It doesn’t reach its highest point until 7 a.m. so the other best time to see meteors is right before dawn. When a celestial body reaches its highest point in the sky, it’s called culminate.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription