When I stepped outside to Look UP at around 9:30 p.m., toward the west, I could see Libra. To the left, or south, of it is Scorpius. To the left or north of it, closer to the horizon, is Spica, the brightest star of the Virgo constellation. Above Spica, is another bright star, Arcturus, the brightest star of the Boötes constellation and the third brightest star. Arcturus can also be located by finding the handle of the Big Dipper and then look for the closest brightest star at the end of the handle and you’ll find it.
Let’s take a closer look at the stars of Libra. It contains just four formally named stars although its chart shows more. Three of the four stars have planets but it doesn’t have any Messier objects.
At the time of this writing, only two stars were visible. The brightest star is at the top of the constellation and is called Zubeneschamali, it’s also known as Beta Librae (β Librae). The star’s proper name, Zubeneschamali, comes from the Arabic phrase “al-zuban al-šamāliyya,” which means “the northern claw.” That’s because this part of the Libra constellation was once a part of the Scorpius constellation. The star’s Latin name, Lanx Borealis, translates to “the northern scale.” Beta Librae is approximately 185 light-years away. It’s a blue-white dwarf that spins really fast. It’s almost five times larger than our sun and is about 130 times brighter. It’s classified as a single star but shows an indication of a companion star.
The second brightest star in Libra is called Zubenelgenubi and is also called Alpha Librae (α Librae). The name Zubenelgenubi comes from the Arabic phrase “al-zuban al-janūbiyy,” which means “the southern claw.” Again referring to when this part of the sky was once part of the Scorpius constellation. It’s also sometimes known as Kiffa Australis or Elkhiffa Australis, both names are partial Latin translations and come from the Arabic phrase “al-kiffah al-janūbiyy,” which means “the southern pan (of the scales).” An older Latin name for the star is Lanx Australis or “the southern scale.” It is a multiple star system where its two brightest companions form a binary star and share a common motion.
Another star that is sometimes visible in Libra and is located at the bottom of the constellation, closer to the horizon is Brachium, which is also known as Sigma Librae (σ Librae). Brachium means “arm” in Latin. Sometimes it’s also called Cornu, which translates to “horn” in Latin. Conversely, Zubenalgubi translates to “southern claw” in Arabic. It didn’t officially become a part of the Libra constellation until 1930. Brachium is a red giant star and is about 288 light-years away from the sun.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
