When I stepped outside to Look UP at around 9:30 p.m., toward the west, I could see Libra. To the left, or south, of it is Scorpius. To the left or north of it, closer to the horizon, is Spica, the brightest star of the Virgo constellation. Above Spica, is another bright star, Arcturus, the brightest star of the Boötes constellation and the third brightest star. Arcturus can also be located by finding the handle of the Big Dipper and then look for the closest brightest star at the end of the handle and you’ll find it.

Let’s take a closer look at the stars of Libra. It contains just four formally named stars although its chart shows more. Three of the four stars have planets but it doesn’t have any Messier objects.

