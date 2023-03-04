I stepped outside and looked up at 9:08 p.m. Wednesday and was disappointed to see an empty sky. I pulled out my phone and used my app to locate Jupiter and Venus and to my discontent, they were already below the horizon. I forgot to double-check against the planets’ sunrise and sunset times. Jupiter and Venus were scheduled to set at 8:31 p.m. and 8:32 p.m., respectively. In addition, I didn’t realize they’d be so close to the horizon. I also forgot about the other close approach at 2:41 a.m. Thursday and suspect that perhaps that one could have been above the horizon.
And the cloudy skies and frigid nights continue. As usual, there’s always one thing we can always see, at least in between clouds, and that’s the moon. Tuesday brings us March’s full moon. It will be hard to miss because it will be rising just after sunset and will set just after sunrise. It’s scheduled to rise 6:32 p.m. and will set 6:56 p.m., for those of us in San Mateo.
According to Almanac.com, March is mainly known as the Full Worm Moon. It was believed the name signified the time people would see earthworms poking through the ground as it warmed in spring. However, Capt. Jonathan Carver, an American explorer from the 1700s, wrote the name denotes to larvae, which appear from the bark of trees.
Other animal related names for March’s full moon are the Full Eagle Moon, used by the Cree, North American indigenous people who primarily live in Canada; and Goose Moon was used among some of the Cree and Algonquin peoples, indigenous people of Eastern Canada.
The Northern Ojibwe people who live around the entire Great Lakes in both the United States and Canada, called it the Crow Comes Back Moon. While other Ojibwe called it the Sugar Moon because it’s when maples sap starts flowing. Snow Crust Moon was used by the Anishinaabe people, indigenous peoples of southern Canada and northern Midwestern United States. They also called it the Sore Eyes Moon, as well as both the Dakota and Lakota, Native Americans, which described the results of blinding rays of the sun reflecting off the snow.
March’s moon is also special from a religious perspective because it’s also known at the Lenten moon in Christianity. The Lenten moon is the full moon before the spring equinox. The reason Easter isn’t always on the same Sunday as it’s takes place after the first full moon after the spring equinox. It’s what’s called a “moveable feast” for it doesn’t occur on the same date annually.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.