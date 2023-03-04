Look up logo

I stepped outside and looked up at 9:08 p.m. Wednesday and was disappointed to see an empty sky. I pulled out my phone and used my app to locate Jupiter and Venus and to my discontent, they were already below the horizon. I forgot to double-check against the planets’ sunrise and sunset times. Jupiter and Venus were scheduled to set at 8:31 p.m. and 8:32 p.m., respectively. In addition, I didn’t realize they’d be so close to the horizon. I also forgot about the other close approach at 2:41 a.m. Thursday and suspect that perhaps that one could have been above the horizon.

And the cloudy skies and frigid nights continue. As usual, there’s always one thing we can always see, at least in between clouds, and that’s the moon. Tuesday brings us March’s full moon. It will be hard to miss because it will be rising just after sunset and will set just after sunrise. It’s scheduled to rise 6:32 p.m. and will set 6:56 p.m., for those of us in San Mateo.

