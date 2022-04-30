We continue to observe Auriga in the northwestern sky at around 9 p.m. We still can see Canis Minor in the west but slightly to the north. To the right or north of Canis Minor is Gemini. It’s directly above Orion where now only the top is visible. Next to Gemini is the constellation Auriga. It’s not as well known even though one of its stars, Capella, is the sixth brightest in the sky. Auriga in Latin means charioteer or chariot driver so that’s what’s associated with this constellation. Some say the outline of the constellation looks like a chariot while others say the constellation is the outline of the helmet of a charioteer.
The constellation illustration is of a man holding a goat with two little goats in his left arm and holding a red cord or a whip in his right hand. The cord is supposed to represent the reins to the chariot. Some say the man is a shepherd, some say the man is the charioteer. When he’s a shepherd, it makes sense why he would carry goats, but when he’s the charioteer, it’s not so clear. As a result, this constellation has many different myths associated with it.
The most common Greek myth identifies the man as Erichthonius, the king of Athens and the son of the Fire God Hephaestus. He was raised by Goddess Athena who taught him many skills, such as, being the first man to attach four horses to a chariot, also known as a quadriga. This is how he become the king of Athens and impress Zeus since he did his chariot like the Sun God Helios, who is said to carry the sun across the sky in his quadriga. Zeus honored Erichthonius by placing him in the sky. Athens is named after the Goddess Athena. Some say the goats symbolize the goddess since raised and nursed him. According to Universe.com, the Romans also referred to him as Erichthonius, the son of Minerva and Vulcan.
In another myth, the man is Hephaestus, the lame god, who built a chariot so that he could get around anywhere he wanted, without difficulty, whenever he wanted. In some versions, his name is Erichthoneus. We’ll continue to explore other myths next week.
However, it’s worth noting that the San Mateo County Astronomical Society will be holding another Star Party on Saturday. A Star Party is when all the members that have telescopes, bring them out to share with the public. It will start after sunset, 7:58 p.m., at Crestview Park, 1000 Crestview Drive, San Carlos. Please park on the street to leave parking spots for those bringing telescopes.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
