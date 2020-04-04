The days are continuing to get longer. Between March 28 and today there are 15 minutes more of daylight. Once again, the sun has been rising at least one to two minutes earlier, as well as setting one to two minutes later.
Venus continues to shine brightly in the western sky. A blog from February on the Old Farmer’s Almanac website said Venus would be visible until the end of March but it will be hovering in the western sky until June. When we first started viewing Venus back in February it was in the middle of Pieces but now Venus will encounter Pleiades. According to Earthsky.org, this encounter occurs every eight years. It’s visible to the naked eye and is just to north of Orion, but to see this, it will require waiting until the sun is completely set and the sky is completely dark.
According to Space.com, Pleiades is also known as the “Seven Sisters” and Messier 45. Its English name comes from a Greek legend. Pleiades are the seven daughters of the Titan god Atlas and the ocean nymph Pleione. During an ancient war, Atlas rebelled against Zeus, the king of the gods, who sentenced his foe to hold up the heavens on his shoulders. The sisters were so sad that Zeus allowed them a place in the sky to be close to their father. While according to Earthsky.org, the Polynesians also had their own legend about Pleiades. It was once a single star and the brightest in the sky. The Polynesian god Tane disliked this star, because it had bragged about its beauty. It’s said the god smashed the star into pieces, creating the Pleiades star cluster. In Japan, the star cluster’s ancient name is Subaru. In 1953, six companies merged to form Subaru and started placing a crude star map of the Pleiades as their logo.
Pleiades is a constellation that the novice or more advanced astronomer can enjoy. Usually just six stars can be seen in the constellation but under the right conditions up to eight stars can be seen without aid. However it’s one that’s great to view with binoculars or a telescope. Again according to Earthsky.org, Venus will have a crescent shape when viewed through the telescope.
Tuesday brings us the first full moon of spring. This is significant because it is how Easter is determined. Easter is always the Sunday after the first full moon of spring. That’s why Easter can be as early as March or late in April. According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the first full moon of spring is called the Paschal Full Moon. While April’s full moon is called the Pink Moon because it’s associated with one of the first flowers that bloom in spring in the eastern and central areas of the nation, Phlox subulata, or more commonly known as creeping phlox or moss phlox, also goes by “moss pink.” Other April full Moon names are the Sprouting Grass Moon, the Egg Moon and the Fish Moon.
This is the second of four supermoons but this month the moon will be closest to Earth than any of the other supermoons, so it will be the biggest and brightest full moon of 2020. It’s hard to tell unless you were to see a regular full moon and a supermoon side by side in the sky. On average, supermoons are about 7% bigger and about 15% brighter than a typical full moon. The moon always looks largest when it is rising. This is called moon illusion.
