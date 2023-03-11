As the rain and cloudy skies continue, let’s explore another phenomena that occurs with moon since it’s something we always can see between clouds and perhaps it’s something you’ve may have observed lately. Have you ever noticed a ring around the moon? They’re caused by ice particles. It makes sense that some may have recently been seen. It happens when light hits the ice particles that are in high altitude cirrus or cirrostratus clouds.
These clouds are between 15,000 and 30,000 feet. It is especially typical before hurricanes and tropical storms since the high clouds are thin.
When I first noticed it, some friends told me was it was old wives’ tale that meant it would rain the next day. I estimate eight out of 10 times I saw a ring around the moon, it rained the next day. It made me suspect that perhaps there could be some truth to this old wives’ tale. My research confirmed that it’s not an old wives’ tale because it’s something to be considered true; old wives’ tales are not. Furthermore, there’s a saying for it – “Halo around the moon, rain soon.” It’s considered to be a weather proverb.
Instead of halo, some call it a moonbow or a lunar rainbow. According to Almanac.com, the size of the moonbow depends on how high the moon is in the sky — the lower the moon, the bigger the moonbow. The largest moonbows appear when the moon is within an hour of rising or setting. However, there are those the define a moonbow as a nighttime rainbow. According to LearnReligions.com, it can be seen at Victoria Falls, a waterfall on the Zambezi River in Southern Africa. They claim that “the lunar rainbow is best seen at times of high water (April to July) when there is sufficient spray to create the moonbow effect. This spectacle is best witnessed ... before the moon rises too high to create a moonbow that is visible to the ground-based observer.”
I was able to determine this saying has roots with Indigenous people in the Americas, Hawaii, Pacific Islands and Philippines and it was also known among sailors. On the other hand, scientists call them 22-degree halos because the radius of the circle around the sun or moon is approximately 22-degrees.
Another saying I stumbled across is: “A ring around the moon means rain within three days.” It also said the number of stars inside the halo specifies the number of days until the rain begins. Another saying is: “Halo around the sun or moon, rain or snow soon.” This weather proverb confirms that they also occur around the sun and are caused by the same ice particles in the high clouds.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
