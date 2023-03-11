Look up logo

As the rain and cloudy skies continue, let’s explore another phenomena that occurs with moon since it’s something we always can see between clouds and perhaps it’s something you’ve may have observed lately. Have you ever noticed a ring around the moon? They’re caused by ice particles. It makes sense that some may have recently been seen. It happens when light hits the ice particles that are in high altitude cirrus or cirrostratus clouds.

These clouds are between 15,000 and 30,000 feet. It is especially typical before hurricanes and tropical storms since the high clouds are thin.

