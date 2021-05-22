Wednesday will bring us a full super moon and will coincide with a total lunar eclipse! If you recall from last month’s full article, this is the last super moon of the year. There are only two this year and Wednesday’s is the last one. According to Almanac.com, the moon will be 100 miles closer than last month’s. Of course, it will be barely noticeable with the naked eye, but we will still see a bright, beautiful supermoon nonetheless! It will rise at 9:07 p.m. and will set just after 6 a.m.
A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth is directly between the moon and the sun, which results in the Earth casting its shadow on the moon. During a total lunar eclipse, the moon is fully obscured by Earth’s shadow, giving the moon a reddish hue. This phenomenon is where the term “blood moon” comes from. The moon will enter the outer edge of earth’s shadow, called the penumbra, at 1:46 a.m. It reaches the darkest part of its shadow, the umbra, at 2:45 a.m. It leaves the umbra at 5:53 a.m. and the penumbra at 6:51 a.m., although that part probably won’t be visible since the sun rises at 5:51 a.m. Because the moon will be so low in the sky during the eclipse, you’ll need to find a high vantage point with a clear view of the horizon.
May’s full moon is known as the Flower Moon since flowers spring forth across North America. The Flower Moon name has been attributed to Algonquin peoples, a subgroup of Algonquian people who live in Quebec and Ontario. Other May’s moon names continue to describe the arrival of spring and all that it entails. The Cree, one of the major Algonquian-speaking Native American tribes, called it the Budding Moon and Leaf Budding Moon to celebrate the awakening of local foliage. Similarly, the Lakota, a Native American tribe, called it the Planting Moon to mark the time when seeds should be started for the coming farming season.
Other Cree names also described the activities of animals marked by spring’s arrival too, such as, the Egg Laying Moon and Frog Moon. While the Oglala, one of the seven subtribes of the Lakota people, called it the Moon of the Shedding Ponies. All are indicators that warmer weather is on the way.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
