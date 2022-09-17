Look up logo

Saturday brings us the Last Quarter of the moon phase. Although it’s called the Last Quarter, half is illuminated. It rises at 11:45 p.m. and sets Sunday at 2:30 p.m. It will rise about an hour later each night during the week.

Then the autumnal equinox is Thursday, just before 6 p.m. This is when the sun crosses the celestial equator — an imaginary extension of Earth’s equator out into space — from north to south. (When it crosses from south to north, this marks the vernal or spring equinox.) This is the first day of autumn for those of us in the Northern Hemisphere and the first day of spring for those in the Southern Hemisphere. On the equinox, everywhere on our planet has almost exactly 12 hours of day and night. The word equinox comes from the Latin words aequus, which means equal and nox meaning night.

