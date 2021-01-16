Were you able to catch the very thin crescent moon “pointing” at Mercury Thursday? Mercury has moved on but will be back again after it makes its trip around the sun. As usual, the moon is still close by and is in its waxing phase, meaning that it is on its way to becoming full. The first quarter of the moon is Wednesday. If you recall from a previous Look Up, although it’s called the first quarter moon, actually half is illuminated.
Then Thursday, the moon will have another close approach with two planets, once again, but it won’t be with Jupiter, Saturn or Mercury. This time the moon will have a close approach with Mars and Uranus, according to In-The-Sky.org. Uranus will be the second brightest of the three. They will be too widely separated to fit within the view of a telescope but will be visible to the naked eye or through a pair of binoculars. Look for them toward the south-eastern horizon just after sunset. The trio will be visible until just after midnight. That’s when Mars sets. The moon will set next, followed by Uranus.
According to NASA, Uranus is known as the “sideways planet” because it rotates on its side. It is about four times wider than Earth. If Earth were a large apple, Uranus would be the size of a basketball. It is the seventh planet from the Sun that was discovered in 1781 by William Herschel. It was the first planet found using a telescope. It has 27 known moons named after characters from the works of William Shakespeare and Alexander Pope.
A Uranian day lasts about 17 hours and a Uranian year lasts about 84 Earth years, meaning it takes that long to complete an orbit of the sun. Most of its mass is a hot, dense fluid of “icy” materials — water, methane and ammonia — above a small rocky core. Its atmosphere is made mostly of molecular hydrogen and atomic helium, with a small amount of methane. Like Saturn, Jupiter and Neptune, Uranus is a ringed planet.Uranus has 13 known rings. The inner rings are narrow and dark and the outer rings are brightly colored. Voyager 2 is the only spacecraft to fly by Uranus. No spacecraft has orbited this distant planet to study it at length and up close.
Uranus has become increasing popular by being the “butt” of many jokes. However, it should be noted that according to GreekMythology.com, Uranus was Father Sky, the Ancient Greek personification of the heavens and was known as, the ruler of the universe for a while. Fatherless, he was conceived by Gaea, with whom he formed the primordial couple, thus becoming an ancestor of almost all Greek gods. However, he was a cruel husband, and he didn’t allow any of his children to leave the womb of their mother, which eventually led to a rebellion and his demise at the hands of his son, Cronus.
The following week brings us a full moon and the return of Mercury.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.