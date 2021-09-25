Before the infamous Harvest Moon came along, we were observing the Lyra constellation. Lyra has one of the brightest and biggest stars. Previously, I mentioned it starts twinkling right after the sunsets, however, that’s not accurate. After the sunsets, the first “stars” to begin twinkling are planets. So now Saturn is the bright “star” in the south. Venus is still in the west. Then about 15 to 20 minutes later, the stars begin to appear. One of the first is Vega, which is directly overhead. Vega is the fifth brightest star in the sky. Since this constellation is directly overhead, it’s best observed when lying down.
It’s officially autumn now so the days will continue to get shorter. You might recall a couple of weeks ago when Lyra was first observed, the sun was setting around 7:15 p.m. It will set at 7 p.m., Saturday then sets, by at least a couple of minutes, each night. It could get a little cloudy Saturday night and possibly Monday but then there should be clear skies for the rest of the week.
According to Constellation-guide.com, Lyra’s stars are named Vega, Mu Lyrae, Epsilon Lyrae, Delta Lyrae, R Lyrae, Gamma Lyrae, Beta Lyrae, DM Lyrae and Kappa Lyrae. This week we will explore some of the stars around Vega, such as Mu Lyrae and Epsilon Lyrae.
Vega is the brightest star in the constellation and is a little over 25 light-years from our planet. It was the first star (besides the sun) to be photographed. It is a little more than two times bigger than the sun, but just a tenth of its age. It is assumed to be a variable star. Mu Lyrae sometimes goes called by its traditional name, Alathfar (or Al Athfar), which comes from al-’uz̧fur in Arabic, it means “the talons of the swooping eagle.” It shares the name with Eta Lyrae and is usually spelled Aladfar. It’s a white subgiant star that is approximately 439 light-years from Earth. It’s northwest of Vega.
Lastly, Epsilon Lyrae, most known as the Double Double, is a multiple star system about 162 light-years away. Through binoculars, the system appears as two stars, each one can be seen with a telescope. The two main components, the binary stars, orbit each other. Epsilon-1 Lyrae, the northern component in the system, is a double star that have an orbit of around 1,200 years. Epsilon Lyrae has a fifth component that was discovered in 1985. The star orbits the Epsilon-2 with an estimated orbit of a few decades.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
