Venus continues to be hard to miss in the northwest, when one steps outside to Look UP at around 9:30 p.m. The trio of Venus, Mars and Regulus, the brightest star from Leo, will continue to hang out over the next few nights. Venus will reach its brightest illumination, just after sunset Sunday night. This occurs when it’s closest to our planet during its orbit. Although you can’t tell with the naked eye, if you get out some binoculars and look at Venus, it’s not completely full. It’s actually in its crescent phase. Interestingly enough, Venus becomes brighter during its crescent phases! Venus’ orbit is so close to the sun that usually it gets lost in the glare, however, when it’s at its greatest elongation, when it reaches the greatest separation from the sun, it's visible for several months. This happens around every 1.6 years. Venus will remain visible in the evening until August. Then it will become the “morning star” until March.
Then, there will be another close approach, but this time it will be between Mars and Regulus. It will be visible Sunday and Monday nights. Mars passes Regulus just about every two years. The next time the trio will meet again won’t be until July 9, 2053! So be sure to soak in as much of trio while you can. The crescent moon will join them July 20. By then, Venus will be closer to the horizon.
