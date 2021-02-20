The first quarter of the moon was Friday, according to Almanac.com. It’s on its way to becoming full. If you recall from the Feb. 6 Look Up, as it become bigger and bigger, this is called the waxing phase. Before it reaches the first quarter, it’s called the waxing crescent phase. Afterward it’s called the waxing gibbous phase, that’s right before it becomes full.
This phase got its name because this point the moon has traveled a quarter of the way through its orbit, according to Alamanac.com. It’s a bit misleading since from our perspective, half of the moon’s surface is lit. In fact, both the first and last quarter phases are sometimes called a half moon. At first quarter in the Northern Hemisphere, the right side of the moon is illuminated; in the Southern Hemisphere, it’s the left side. In actuality, we are seeing half of the lit side of the moon because the entire illuminated surface is only partly facing our direction. In other words, the moon is perpendicular to the Earth and sun’s line. During a first quarter phase, the moon is to the east quadrature, meaning that it is 90-degrees east of the sun when observed from Earth.
While according to Space.com, Saturday night will be a good time to observe the Rupes Recta, also known as the Lunar Straight Wall, on the moon with good binoculars or telescopes. This is the pole-to-pole boundary that divides the lit and dark hemispheres of the waxing gibbous moon. The rupes, Latin for "cliff," is a north-to-south fault scarp that extends for 65 miles across the southeastern part of the large dark region in the lower third of the moon’s Earth-facing hemisphere called Mare Nubium. The Straight Wall is always prominent a day or two after first quarter and again just before third quarter.
The moon will be rising in the afternoon and setting in the wee hours of the morning so it will be visible during both the day and night!
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.