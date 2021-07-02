There’s another very large constellation that lies between the Little and Big dippers that hasn’t been discussed yet. It is the Draco constellation. This name might sound familiar if you’ve ever watched any of the Dragonheart movies. If not, then it might not be too surprising to learn that Draco in Latin means dragon. It was first catalogued by the Greek astronomer Ptolemy in the second century, according to Constellation-Guide.com, making it a Greek constellation. It is a circumpolar constellation meaning it never sets below the horizon, for all in the Northern Hemisphere to see.
The constellation Draco is associated with several myths, most commonly the one about the 12 labors of Heracles. In that myth, Draco represents Ladon, the dragon that guarded the golden apples in the gardens of the Hesperides. The golden apple tree was a wedding present to Hera when she married Zeus. She planted the tree in her garden on Mount Atlas and asked Atlas’ daughters, the Hesperides, to guard it. She also placed the dragon, Ladon, around the tree so none of the Hesperides would pick any of its apples. As part of his 12 labors, Heracles had to steal some golden apples from the tree. He killed Ladon with his poisoned arrows and took the apples. Saddened by the dragon’s death, Hera placed its image in the sky among the constellations.
In some versions of the myth, Ladon had a hundred heads and was the child of the monster Typhon and Echidna, who was half woman and half serpent. In others, he was the offspring of two sea deities, Ceto and Phorcys, but the number of heads isn’t mentioned.
While in Roman mythology, Draco was one of the Giant Titans who warred with the Olympian gods for 10 years. He was killed in battle by the goddess Minerva and thrown into the sky, where it is frozen around the North Pole.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
