And still the meteor showers continue! There are a few small meteor showers leading up to next week’s big one. According to In-The-Sky.org, the December φ-Cassiopeid meteor shower started on Dec. 1 will go until Dec. 8. It peaks on Dec. 5. Its radiant point is in the constellation Andromeda. Its directly overhead so it should be visible all night. The shower is likely to produce its best displays around 9p.m. There will be a small window for best viewing since the moon will rise just after 9:50 p.m., according to Almanac.com.
If you recall from previous Look Ups, meteors occur when our planet passes through a stream of dust and debris left behind by a passing comet or asteroid. This space dust and debris are called meteoroids. They range in size from dust grains to small asteroids. When meteoroids enter Earth’s atmosphere or that of another planet, they enter at such a high speed that they burn up; the fireballs or “shooting stars” are called meteors. When a meteoroid survives a trip through the atmosphere and makes it to the surface of our planet, it’s then called a meteorite.
To see maximum number of meteors, the American Meteor Society recommends getting away from light pollution and to avoid city lights, such as going to a hill out in the countryside. Mountaintops are also great viewing locations because they are generally high enough to reduce haze from air and light pollution. It takes about 20 minutes for your eyes to adapt to the dark. In addition, being comfortable is important. To avoid a stiff neck, bring a reclining lawn chair. A sleeping bag on the ground also works. Find a slight incline so that your head will be higher than your feet. The windshield of a car works perfectly but is not warm so having extra blankets is helpful, as well as an extra layer of clothes.
Also according to the American Meteor Society, less than one meteor can be expected per hour. Its source wasn’t available, as well as the source for Puppid-Velid meteor shower. Tt also started on Dec. 1 and will go until Dec. 15, according to In-The-Sky.org. It peaks the night of Dec. 6 and the morning of Dec. 7. Its radiant point is in the constellation Vela. Vela doesn’t rise until after 12:30am in the eastern horizon. It will likely produce its best displays around 3 a.m. At its peak, the shower is expected to produce about 10 meteors per hour. However, the number of meteors you are likely to see is lower. In addition, the moon will be around last quarter phase at the shower's peak. It rises at 11 p.m. on Dec. 6, which will cause a significant interference. It doesn’t set until after 5 a.m. There will be a small window with ideal viewing conditions since the sun won’t rise until just after 7 a.m.
The Monocerotid meteor shower starts on Dec. 5 and will go until Dec. 20, according to In-The-Sky.org. It peaks on Dec.8. Its radiant point is in the constellation Monoceros. Monoceros rises in the east just after 7 p.m. each night. The shower will produce its best displays around 2 a.m. It will be close to new moon, so there will be no moonlight to interfere with the show, however, this is another very small meteor shower producing less than one meteor per hour.
Then the σ-Hydrid meteor shower started on Dec. 3 and will just go until Dec. 15. It peaks on Dec. 11. Its radiant is in the constellation Hydra. It doesn’t rise until just after 9 p.m. in the east and doesn’t set until dawn. The shower is likely to produce its best displays around 3 a.m. although this too is another small meteor shower where less than one meteor shower is expected per hour. We’re still close to new moon, and so again moonlight will present minimal interference.
If you see any meteors, it will mostly likely be from the Geminid meteor shower. It starts on Dec. 4 and will go until Dec. 17. It peaks on Dec. 14. This is the third largest meteor shower of year and could produce an amazing rate of around 120 meteors per hour! So even at its minimum, it will produce far more than one meteor per hour. Be sure to check back next week for ideal viewing times.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition.
