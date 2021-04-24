Hopefully the clouds will part long enough to see Monday’s full super moon. According to Almanac.com, April’s full moon is traditionally called the Pink Moon and it’s the first of two supermoons this year. It might not sound like many and it’s not when you compare it with last year – last year had twice as many.
The moon will rise just before the sunsets. On average, supermoons are about 7% bigger and about 15% brighter than a typical full moon. However, unless you see both a regular full moon and a supermoon side by side, the difference is very difficult to notice. Regardless, the moon always looks largest when it’s near the horizon, this is known as moon illusion.
The Super Pink Moon won’t actually look super pink or have any hint of pink. It will be its usual golden color near the horizon and fade to a bright white as it rises. April’s full moon name comes from the early springtime blooms of a particular wildflower native to eastern North America, commonly called creeping phlox or moss phlox. It also went by the name “moss pink” but is called Phlox subulate.
There are other names April’s full moon goes by. As March described the transition from winter to spring April’s full moon names continue to describe spring’s appearance. Such as the Algonquin people, a subgroup of Algonquian people who live in Quebec and Ontario, they called it the Breaking Ice Moon. While the Tlingit, indigenous peoples of the Pacific Northwest Coast of North America, called it the Budding Moon of Plants and Shrubs. The Dakota, Native Americans, called it the Moon When the Streams Are Again Navigable or the Moon When the Geese Lay Eggs! The Oglala, one of the seven subtribes of the Lakota people, American Natives, called it the Moon of the Red Grass Appearing. Lastly some Lakota people called it the Moon When the Ducks Come Back.
Besides being a great source for astronomy, Almanac.com, is an excellent source for gardening. The site is actually called The Old Farmer’s Almanac. They give gardening advice based on the moon’s phase as well as weather predictions – five years in advance, also partly based on the moon’s phase. They have recommended dates for certain activities, again, based on the moon’s phase although they do have these items listed under moon folklore. There are a few that sound reasonable, such as when to planting crops. They recommend planting crops that grow above ground on April 18 and April 19, while those that grow below ground should’ve been planted on April 8 and April 9. Considering the moon effects tides on our planet, their recommendation of fishing between April 11 and April 26 also sounds reasonable.
Others have me either skeptical or curious. For instance, if you want to lose weight, they recommend starting your diet on April 27, May 6, May 28, June 3 or June 8. The best days to color hair your hair are May 10, May 11, June 6, June 7 and June 8. The best days to straighten hair are April 28, April 29, May 26, May 27 or June 22. If you want to get your hair cut to encourage growth, then get it cut on May 22, May 23, June 18, June 19 or July 15. If you want to discourage growth with the cut, then get it cut on May 5, May 6, May 10, June 6 or June 7. The best days to slaughter livestock are on April 26, April 27, May 24, May 25 or June 20. The best days to start projects are on May 12, June 11, July 10, Aug. 9 or Sept. 7. Lastly the best days to wean animals or children are on April 27, May 6, May 28, June 3 or June 8. (One would think that a farmer would know.) These dates are for the entire year.
It’s been over a year since I’ve had my hair cut, what’s one more month, especially if it will encourage growth!
