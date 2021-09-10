When I looked west to continue observing Libra, I wasn’t able to locate it due to clouds. However, it could be already reaching the horizon at sunset, so we will need to come back to it. Instead, we will look for other items that will be easily visible between the clouds, such as the moon. It will be at the first quarter Monday. Jupiter continues to hang out in the south. Saturn has been hanging out there too but isn’t as visible. For those advanced astronomers with telescopes, it will be a good week to observe Jupiter and Saturn since both will have discernable moons for the most part of the week, according to Astronomy.com.
Another star that should be easily visible between clouds and is directly overhead is Vega. It’s almost difficult to look up at it since you have to tilt your heard back so far that, if possible, it’s best to lie down to observe this constellation. Vega is the fifth brightest star in the sky and one doesn’t have to wait until after sunset to see it. It starts twinkling above just after sunset. The days are getting shorter. Monday the sun will set just after 7:15 p.m. By the end of the week, it will set just before 7:15 p.m.
Vega might sound familiar because it was mentioned when the Lyrid meteor shower was discussed. The Lyrid meteor shower occurs each year between April 16- 25. It’s from Vega’s constellation, Lyra, that the Lyrid meteor shower get its name. Before the Romans and the Greeks, the Arabs saw an eagle in the same area of the sky. The name Vega means “the swooping eagle” in Arabic. It also explains why in some pictures of the constellation, an eagle is holding the lyre.
Lyra means lyre in Latin. A lyre is a small stringed instrument that looks almost like a harp but can be held with one arm and was used in ancient times. Since it looks like a harp, some refer to it as one. There are a couple of myths associated with the lyre. Most stories say that Zeus acquired the lyre and gave it to his son, Orpheus. Another version says Hercules gave it to his son, also named Orpheus. In all versions, Orpheus is an amazing musician with the ability to charm animals and even stones with his music. He’s also a poet.
There are a couple of famous myths with Orpheus and his lyre. In one story, it’s said that he traveled with the Argonauts. It was because of Orpheus and his music, they were able to get past the Sirens. The Sirens were known for singing a song that enticed sailors so much that they would crash their ships into the surrounding islands, where they lived. Orpheus’ music masked the Siren’s song.
Another famous myth about Orpheus and his music involved his wife, Eurydice. This one actually takes place at their wedding. In most versions, she’s chased by a satyr and falls into a nest of vipers and is bitten by in the heel by one. In another version, she’s chased and then bit by a viper.
The results are the same in both versions — she dies and goes to the underworld. Orpheus is distraught with grief and begins playing his music. The gods are so touched by his music, that it makes them cry and they tell him to go to the underworld to play for Hades and his wife, Persephone, to get his wife back. They too are so touched by his music, that they agree to let Orpheus take Eurydice back but there’s one thing he has to do — he has to lead her out of the underworld and cannot look back at her until they’ve reached the world of the living. When they finally get there, Orpheus turns around to look at Eurydice but she wasn’t quite there yet so she disappeared back to the underworld and for good this time.
