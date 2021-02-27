And we continue to observe the moon since it’s full on Saturday according to Alamanac.com. It will be shining brightly just about all night long and won’t set until after the sun rises! February’s moon is known as the Snowy Moon. The full moon names used by Almanac.com come from a number of places, including Native American, Colonial American and European sources. Traditionally, each full moon name was applied to the entire lunar month in which it occurred, not just to the moon itself.
The explanation behind February’s full Moon name is a fairly straightforward one — it’s called the Snow Moon due to the typically heavy snowfall that occurs in February. On average, February is the nation’s snowiest month, according to data from the National Weather Service. In the 1760s, Captain Jonathan Carver, who had visited with the Naudowessie of Dakota, wrote that the name used for this period was “because more snow commonly falls during this month than any other in the winter.”
Other names for February’s moon historically have a connection to animals. The Cree traditionally called this the Bald Eagle Moon or Eagle Moon. The Ojibwe called it the Bear Moon while the Tlingit referred to it as Black Bear Moon for when bear cubs are born. The Dakota called it the Raccoon Moon, certain Algonquin peoples named it the Groundhog Moon and the Haida named it the Goose Moon.
Another theme for naming this month’s moon is scarcity. The Cherokee names of Month of the Bony Moon and Hungry Moon are evidence to the fact that food was hard to come by at this time since snow makes it difficult to hunt and track.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.