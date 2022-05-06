We’ve been observing Auriga in the northwestern sky just after 9 p.m. In the west is Canis Minor, to the left or north of it is Gemini and on the other side of Gemini is Auriga. The constellation illustration is of a man holding a goat with two little goats in his left arm and holding a red cord or a whip in his right hand. The cord represents reins to a chariot. Auriga was a goat herder and the patron of shepherds but to the Greeks and Roman, he’s a famed trainer of horses and the inventor of the four-horse chariot.
However, there’s another myth about this constellation. In this version, the charioteer is Myrtilus, son of Hermes, who aided King Oenomaus of Pisa. King Oenomaus had a beautiful daughter, Hippodamia.
Her name means horse trainer. This king’s daughter was so beautiful that he would become jealous of anyone who came to seek her hand in marriage. In an attempt to keep her, he proclaimed that anyone that wanted to marry her would have to beat him in a chariot race and if they lost, they died.
Because his horses came from the God Ares, no one could win. The gods decided they needed to interfere with the races and so they sent Pelops, son of Hermes, the messenger of the gods. The gods also gave Pelops a gold chariot, with winged golden horses to pull it, given by Poseidon. In another version, he merely arrives.
In all versions, Hippodamia falls in love with him at first sight and he for her. Pelops asks for her hand in marriage and of course, has to race King Oenomaus.
In one account, Hippodamia asks Myrtilus to help Pelops to win and in another, Pelops asks Myrtilus to help him win. In all versions, Pelops does help them by sabotaging the king’s chariot wheel. In one account, he does this willing and, in another version, he does this with the condition that he receive certain entitlements. So, when the race takes places, the king is killed. In one story, he’s thrown from the chariot and killed, while in a different one, the king is dragged to his death.
Again, there are different versions of what happens next. In the version where Myrtilus willingly helped Pelops, Pelops casts Myrtilus into the sea. Myrtilus curses the house of Pelops before drowning and it’s his father Hermes who places him among the stars.
In the version where Myrtilus expected certain entitlements, Myrtilus expected to be able to sleep with the bride! Pelops and Myrtilus don’t agree and kill Myrtilus. This one doesn’t reference who places him in the sky.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.